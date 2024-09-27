Inter Miami returns to action on Saturday night in a MLS game against Charlotte FC. The Herons are inching closer to securing the Supporters’ Shield. If the team can accomplish that achievement, it guarantees Inter Miami a home-field advantage in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Are Inter Miami tickets cheaper via Ticketmaster or resale sites?

As of Friday at 8 AM ET, the cheapest ticket from Inter Miami’s official Ticketmaster site is $89 for a standing-room-only spot in the supporters section. Meanwhile, Ticketmaster’s cheapest actual seat is $95, tucked away in the stadium’s northeast corner in the temporary seats.

On the secondary market, the cheapest seat from Vivid Seats for the same game is $77 for a seat behind the goal in section 110. Meanwhile, Vivid Seats has seats on the sidelines for as low as $87. That same seat on Inter Miami’s Ticketmaster site is $156.

The other advantage of Vivid Seats is that it doesn’t include Ticketmaster’s expensive service fees, so you save even more at checkout.

Overall, this is par for the course when it comes to Inter Miami where tickets have been cheaper all season on the secondary market compared to the face value.

If you’ve never purchased a ticket from Vivid Seats, they’re offering World Soccer Talk readers a $20 discount on your first order if it’s over $200. To redeem the special offer, use this link and enter promo code SOCCER20 at checkout.

Whether you buy tickets from Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, or any resale site, the first 6,000 fans who enter Chase Stadium will receive a limited-edition Inter Miami CF tote bag.

World Soccer Talk has been tracking the pricing of Inter Miami tickets throughout the season. Overall, the resale ticket prices on Vivid Seats have consistently been less expensive than the face value of Inter Miami tickets this season. At times, ticket prices dropped to as low as $4 when Messi was injured for a Leagues Cup game.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire