The Women’s Super League (WSL) is undergoing some significant changes. Not to be confused with the USL Super League, the WSL is an English division previously controlled by the Football Association (FA). A new independent company, however, has now taken over the league and the second-tiered Women’s Championship.

The company, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), is led by former Nike director Nikki Doucet. WPLL was previously known as NewCo. Along with Doucet, the company’s core leadership group consists of all females. Holly Murdoch, Ruth Hooper, Mirelle Van Rijbroek, and Zarah Al-Kudcy will also head the newly redesigned divisions.

A top Premier League exec, however, will also have a place on the WPLL board looking ahead. This is because the men’s English top flight division has supplied the company with a $25 million interest-free loan. The Premier League’s seat on the board will last until the loan’s repayment. The men’s division will also support the WSL in broadcasting and commercial areas.

The FA remains involved in WSL with a seat on the board

With WPLL taking over the top two women’s leagues in England, there will be some significant changes to their setup. Although the FA does not have full control of the WSL, it will remain somewhat involved in the league as a “special” shareholder. The exact size of the FA’s share is not yet available. The FA will have a permanent seat on the board as well.

Along with the FA, every club in the WSL and the Championship will also own a stake in their league. There are 23 total teams in two divisions, with 12 of these clubs currently in the WSL.

“The next successful era of the women’s professional game will be built on the foundations of collaboration and we are excited to work together with all stakeholders to drive transformational and sustainable growth across our leagues by leveraging the distinctive qualities, values and principles which exist in the women’s game,” said Doucet is an official statement.

“Women’s football in England has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, marked by increased fan engagement, rising attendance at matches, and a surge in participation at all levels. We are fiercely committed to building on this momentum by creating a thriving landscape that prioritizes the welfare and development of players, fosters and excites a vibrant fan community, and nurtures the sport’s growth.”

Company takeover of Women’s Super League comes amid growth

Doucet is certainly correct in pointing out growth in the women’s game. Thanks in part to England’s triumph at Women’s Euro 2022, fans have increasingly flocked to WSL games. This influx of supporters has forced several top teams to play matches inside bigger stadiums typically reserved for men’s clubs.

Prominent WSL sides such as Arsenal and Chelsea have also been able to schedule preseason tours in the United States. Traveling across the pond to play summer friendlies is not as common in the women’s game. Both English clubs will begin their tours within the next week.

The 2024/25 WSL season starts on Sep. 20. As clubs get ready for the new campaign, the league announced a new global broadcasting deal. Half of the league’s annual fixtures (66) will still split between the BBC and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. However, the other half of WSL matches will now be available on the league’s official YouTube channel.

These fixtures streaming on YouTube are available for soccer fans from across the globe. Along with official full-length matches, the WSL YouTube channel will also include additional game highlights and postgame interviews.

