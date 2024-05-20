It’s already time to start counting down the days to the 2024/25 EFL season. The 126th season of the English Football League is sure to be another fascinating campaign. Across the three professional divisions underneath the Premier League, there are plenty of storylines to follow. Massive changes to the clubs in each division through promotion and relegation always provide drama.

In the Championship, Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United return after one year in the Premier League. It is the first time since 1997/98 that the three teams that came up instantly went back down. Joining those three in the EFL Championship next season are Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United.

League One has seven changes compared to last season. The three previous teams went up while four teams dipped down into League Two. One of the biggest things to watch this season will be the performance of Wrexham. Fresh off back-to-back promotions, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have the Welsh team flying. It will be Wrexham’s first time playing in the third tier of English soccer since the 2004/05 campaign. Wrexham has only ever played four seasons above the third tier, but its current trajectory is remarkable.

The EFL is a volatile place that is constantly changing and fluctuating, just take a look at Birmingham City FC’s season this past year. Here are all the key dates to circle surrounding the next season:

Key dates for the 2024/25 EFL Season

As of press time, there has been no indication as to which American broadcaster will have the TV or streaming rights to EFL. In 2023/24, that belonged to ESPN+.

June 24: The summer transfer window opens

Spending in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two is not as high as the Premier League for obvious reasons. However, the Championship still ranked eighth among all leagues when it comes to gross expenditure. In the 2023/24 season, clubs in the Championship spent around $270 million on players.

On June 24, clubs will have a new opportunity to spend more money. Whether it is buying players from other clubs in England or around the globe, many players see the Championship as a great way to lay the groundwork for a European career.

The summer transfer window concludes on Aug. 30.

August 10: Beginning of the season

The Championship, League One, and League Two start at the same time. On the weekend of August 9-11, the seasons for each of those competitions begin. Granted, we do not know the schedule yet for each of the teams across those divisions. However, each team playing the second, third, and fourth tier of English soccer will play their first game on the weekend of Aug. 10.

Mid-August: Beginning of the Carabao Cup

The League Cup has been dominated by Premier League teams. A non-top-flight team has won the competition five out of the 64 editions of the League Cup. The last time a team from outside the Premier League reached the Final was in 2013 when Bradford City got battered by Swansea at Wembley. Even then, the Carabao Cup is a way for many fans to get a glimpse at teams farther down the pyramid. It can also be hugely profitable for lower-league teams.

November: FA Cup begins

Teams from the third and fourth tier join the FA Cup in November. This begins the competition proper. In total, the 48 teams from League Two and League One join the 32 teams advancing from the previous rounds. These can be tricky matchups for teams in League One and League Two.

Clubs in the EFL Championship enter the fray two rounds later. These 44 teams join 20 winners from the previous round in playing out the last six rounds of the FA Cup.

January 1, 2025: Winter transfer window opens

Like the Premier League, spending in the winter is not as high. Teams might shore up some loose ends, but the consensus remains to build around the team that has gotten teams this far in the campaign. However, fans never know who may move in January.

The winter transfer window will close on Feb. 3, 2025.

May 3, 2025: EFL season ends

Saturday, May 3, could be a wild day in English soccer. The conclusion of each of these three divisions has major implications for the title race, promotion and relegation. With so much interchange between the leagues based on teams going up and coming down, something valuable is always at stake on the last day of the season.

PHOTO: IMAGO