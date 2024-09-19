Borussia Dortmund and Pluto TV have officially unveiled a new partnership. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service remains one of the top companies in its genre. Pluto previously announced in 2023 that it had over 80 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, Pluto eventually became part of Paramount Global in 2020. As a result, Pluto is both owned and operated by the massive media company.

Dortmund fans will have already seen part of the partnership on full display. The German giants began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a matchup against Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday. Dortmund players donned Pluto’s logo on their sleeves for the game. The Bundesliga side went on to smash their opponents 3-0 on the night.

Along with wearing the Pluto logo during Champions League fixtures, Dortmund will also don the sleeve emblems in other cup competitions. This includes the DFB-Pokal, the top domestic tournament, as well as the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup. Dortmund booked a place in the upcoming competition due to their impressive recent history in the Champions League.

Pluto will soon have a 24-hour channel dedicated to Dortmund

The deal between Dortmund and Pluto is, however, not just limited to sleeve sponsorship. The streaming service will also launch a 24-hour channel solely dedicated to the German club. It is set to be available for Dortmund fans everywhere Pluto can currently be found. This includes Germany and the United States, but also in most of Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

Dortmund was a bit vague in their description of exactly what content would be found on the channel. The club did claim that full match replays of current and old matches will soon hit Pluto. However, the BVB also labeled additional content on the channel to be “interesting, exciting, and fun.”

“Partnering with Pluto TV, a member of the Paramount Global family, provides us with an innovative platform that enhances our presence across international markets, reaches new target audiences, and strengthening our connection with local fans,” proclaimed Carsten Cramer, Dortmund’s managing director. “Pluto TV’s commitment also includes the BVB women’s and eFootball teams, aligning seamlessly with our holistic approach.”

Dortmund fans can receive free Pluto sleeve patches on jerseys

Olivier Jollet, Pluto’s international GM, claimed that the deal will both boost the company’s reach in Europe, while also giving Dortmund fans more content outside of actual matches. “Pluto TV and Borussia Dortmund are a match made in football heaven,” stated Jollet. “Our new global partnership unites two teams that give their all for black & yellow, significantly boosting Pluto TV’s brand awareness worldwide.”

“Football is more than just the 90 minutes on the pitch, and through this collaboration with a club that has made significant contributions to the sport’s history, we aim to showcase the very best of this world.”

The partnership will also see additional Pluto branding inside Dortmund’s home stadium during game days. Dortmund is offering free jersey customizations to include the Pluto sleeve logo for those who previously purchased a cup shirt before the partnership. Supporters of the club wanting to receive the updates on their jerseys have to visit official BVB fan shops.

PHOTOS: IMAGO