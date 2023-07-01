Premier League teams are starting to make their preparations for the new season. In light of Manchester City’s third straight Premier League title and the promotions of Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town, the league will take on a slightly new look.

Three stalwart teams, Southampton, Leicester City, and Leeds United, were all relegated to the Sky Bet Championship for next season.

According to the Daily Mail, as part of a dramatic shift in broadcasting strategy, the Premier League will begin providing live television coverage of every single Sunday match.

The reasoning for this is the English top flight are hoping to attract larger bids from broadcasters at an auction later this year.

We can also expect to see a surge in the number of games broadcast on Friday and Monday nights.

Premier League kick-off times set to change too

In a huge shift in its broadcasting rights policy, the Premier League will begin broadcasting every Sunday game live. Such a method appeared previously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Mail suggests that this is because there will be more games aired each season, rising from 200 to 270.

This might require fans to adjust their schedules to watch games anywhere from noon to 7:00 PM UK time. The teams participating in the Europa League would benefit greatly from the move. All of their games after a continental fixture would net them about £1 million each.

Apple TV are entering the bidding for broadcasting rights

The 20-game bundle on offer by Amazon Prime will be discontinued in its entirety.

Between 2024 and 2027, Sky Sports and TNT Sport will make significant bids for rights. Competition from Amazon, Apple TV, and Disney will come, according to the Mirror.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage