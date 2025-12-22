Great news for Cristiano Ronaldo: FIFA lifts Al Nassr sanction ahead of 2026 transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo has been preparing to return to action as the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League paused due to the recently held Arab Cup. With the 2026 transfer window approaching, the Portuguese star received positive news as FIFA officially lifted Al Nassr’s registration sanction.

On Friday, December 19, FIFA updated its list of clubs prohibited from registering new players, with Al Nassr among those added. Under the ruling, the Saudi club would have been unable to make any signings until the sanction was removed.

However, just three days later on Monday, FIFA confirmed Al Nassr’s full compliance with regulations, as first reported by Fabrizio Romano, resulting in the permanent lifting of the registration ban. No specific end date had been set for the sanction, meaning that once the outstanding obligations were settled, the restriction could be removed immediately.

According to reports from Saudi media, the sanction stemmed from a missed installment related to the signing of Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, now with Athletic Bilbao. With a €9 million payment due on August 31, Al Nassr ultimately cleared the debt, which led to the immediate removal of the ban.

Unlike most European leagues, the Saudi winter transfer window officially opens on January 5 and runs through February 2. After a perfect start to the SPL season, the ability to add reinforcements in the coming weeks could prove crucial for Al Nassr as they look to maintain their dominance.

Will Al Nassr make any significant move?

Currently sitting atop the SPL table with nine wins from nine matches and already qualified for the knockout stage of the AFC Champions League Two, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are thriving in Saudi Arabia. Despite their commanding form, potential activity in the winter transfer window remains a possibility.

The contracts of international stars Marcelo Brozović, Sadio Mané, and Iñigo Martínez are set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season in June. While all three have been regular starters and key contributors, the club could explore future replacements rather than immediate contract renewals.

Another storyline emerging from Saudi reports involves the potential departures of goalkeeper Bento and winger Wesley. Both Brazilians have seen reduced roles in the starting XI, and with each occupying an international roster spot, Al Nassr could be open to offers, with head coach Jorge Jesus also reportedly evaluating the addition of a new striker to help manage Ronaldo’s workload through rotation.

