Do you want MLS to rule all of professional club soccer in the United States? It’s heading that way. We dissect what MLS Commissioner Don Garber says on the topic, as well as what it means for soccer fans (and clubs) across the United States. We also share our analysis of the viewership numbers for the 2023 MLS Cup Final between Columbus Crew and LAFC, as well as discuss the risk that MLS admits it’s taking with MLS Season Pass.

Last but not least, we explain why Kartik is in Jacksonville, and the new chapter of the SoccerWarz, as well as reading your excellent comments and feedback in the Listener Mailbag segment.

MLS plan to rule US soccer

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

