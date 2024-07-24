After disappointing at the last two Olympics, the USA women are looking to redeem themselves in Paris, and that starts against Zambia. The USWNT has only failed to appear in the gold medal game twice. It just so happens to have been their two most recent Olympics.

To add to the poor results in major tournaments, the USWNT was a disaster at the Women’s World Cup last year. They turned in their worst-ever performance, falling in the Round of 16.

But they have the best coach in the world now, following the hiring of Emma Hayes. With a new coach and some new blood in the team, the US looks to redeem itself at this Olympics. They get started against Zambia.

Notable USWNT stars omitted from the squad

Emma Hayes has certainly shaken things up since taking the US job. Several of the biggest names for the USWNT are not going to the Olympics.

Becky Sauerbrunn is not going to Paris, despite having 219 caps. Catarina Macario played for Emma Hayes at Chelsea but did not make the final 18 due to injury. And biggest of all, Alex Morgan who amassed 123 goals in 224 appearances, will not be competing at the Games in France.

But there is still plenty of talent and experience on the roster. Alyssa Naeher in goal has 106 caps. Four of the six defenders have 50 or more caps (Emily Sonnett leads the way with 93). In the midfield, the duo of Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle each have over 100 caps and more than 20 goals. And up front, there is almost an embarrassment of riches between Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson making her major tournament return after she missed the Women’s World Cup with an injury.

Recent results

While they may not have gotten a send-off series last year, the USWNT got something akin to one this year. Since Emma Hayes took over the team, they have played four friendlies. Two of them were in wins against South Korea in June: 4-0 in Denver and 3-0 in St. Paul.

More recently was a pair of friendlies this month. These two were somewhat more concerning. The US struggled to find the net in both. First was a 1-0 win against Mexico in New York that saw Sophia Smith score the winner in the 64th minute. Their last outing was a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica in Washington DC that saw the US with all the possession and all the chances, but nothing to show for it.

Is Zambia a straightforward opponent for the USA at the Olympics?

Zambia comes to the Olympics boasting their highest world ranking in history at 64th. They sealed their qualification earlier this year with a pair of two-legged wins, first against Ghana and then against Morocco.

The Copper Queens are starting to build themselves into a regular fixture at major international tournaments. Before 2020, they had never been to one. They made their major tournament debut at the Olympics in Tokyo three years ago and finished third in their group, ahead of China on goal difference. At last year’s Women’s World Cup, they again finished third in their group. But this time they won a game, 3-1 in the group finale against Costa Rica.

Zambia does also have two players who ply their trade in the US for teams in the NWSL. Both are forwards. Barbra Banda, who has a staggering 22 goals in just 10 caps, plays for the Orlando Pride. Rachael Kundananji, with 6 caps in 7 appearances, plays for expansion side Bay FC.

This is a crucial game for the United States to set up for future success. Emma Hayes’ side must face Germany and Australia in the other two group-stage games. Each of those two is far more challenging. The Germany game is on Sunday, July 28. Then, the USWNT rounds out the group stage against Australia on July 31.

Thursday’s game at the Olympics between the USA Women’s National Team and Zambia kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage is available on USA and Universo for Spanish-language coverage.

