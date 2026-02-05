Trending topics:
LA LIGA
Lionel Messi’s stance on Barcelona presidential election reportedly revealed

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.
Lionel Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

Lionel Messi is indisputably the most important player in Barcelona’s history. That is evident in the fact that, despite leaving the club nearly five years ago, his name continues to be relevant in the club’s day-to-day discussions. With the presidential elections drawing closer, the role of the Argentine forward could be decisive, although he reportedly has a clear position.

“Messi does not want to enter this electoral process by supporting anyone,Marca reported on Thursday. “The Argentine would carry a large number of votes if he publicly backed one of the candidates. However, that will not happen. As of today, Messi has no intention of getting involved in the process. His idea is to remain completely on the sidelines, without supporting anyone.”

Indeed, Messi’s influence at Barcelona is so significant that a public stance ahead of the vote could tilt the balance in favor of one candidate or another. In fact, he did something similar in 2021, when he openly supported the victory of Joan Laporta, who had been club president during the early years of his professional career.

Laporta ultimately won that election with 54 percent of the vote, but his relationship with Messi was far from smooth. Just months later, and despite campaign promises, the club chose not to renew the Argentine forward’s contract due to financial issues, forcing him to leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

Laporta criticized the referees

Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Messi’s plans regarding Barcelona

Messi’s decision to stay out of Barcelona’s presidential election does not mean he lacks interest in the club’s future. On the contrary, reports suggest that sooner rather than later, he plans to return to Barcelona, although his role has not yet been defined.

Former Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo teammate chooses the best of the two: ‘Without a doubt’

see also

Former Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo teammate chooses the best of the two: ‘Without a doubt’

Messi intends to return to the club in the future. His return is fully decided, but it will not happen during this election,Marca reported. “He will wait to see how it concludes and, from that point on, and once the World Cup is over, he will begin to think about his return to Barcelona.”

What Barcelona’s presidential candidates have said about Messi

Unsurprisingly, Messi’s name has featured prominently in debates among Barcelona’s presidential candidates. Opposition candidates, in particular, have emphasized that it was Joan Laporta who closed the door on the forward in the past.

We have to embrace Leo Messi and do everything possible so that, as soon as possible, he has the role at Barca that he wants and that all fans would be excited about,Victor Font said in November. When I win the election, the first thing will be to pick up the phone and call him.”

Along the same lines, Marc Ciria said weeks later: “We want our legends to be able to return to the club. We will do everything possible to make that happen. Messi is an indispensable figure for this club. He must return with a strong support system and a solid structure.”

Finally, Laporta has been the most cautious when discussing a potential return for the Argentine star. “Out of respect for everyone, it is not realistic to talk about Leo Messi returning as a player. Speculating about a possible comeback is not appropriate,” said Barcelona’s current president.

