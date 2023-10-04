Our Vancouver Whitecaps TV schedule has every match for Canada’s Pacific coast club.

The ‘Caps history dates directly back to the 1980s, with a heritage going back even further.

Vancouver Whitecaps TV Schedule

Vancouver Whitecaps on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1986 (First MLS Season 2011)

Stadium: BC Place

Manager: Vanni Sartini

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: Canadian Championship (2015, 2022, 2023), Canadian Soccer League (1988, 1989, 1990, 1991), CSL Regular Season (’88, ’89, ’90, ’91, ’92), USL-1 (2006, 2008), APSL Regular Season (1993)

Where Can I Watch the Whitecaps Match?

MLS Season Pass has every single league and playoff game all season long, in English, Spanish, and French.

National TV games in the US air throughout the season, usually one per week, on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Watch Vancouver Whitecaps on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Canadian Championship (Canada’s FA Cup equivalent) has select games airing on FOX Sports in the US.

The Leagues Cup tournament is, like the MLS regular season and playoffs, on MLS Season Pass. Select games are simulcast on traditional TV on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup can also be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

Vancouver Whitecaps History

The Whitecaps are one of the group of MLS clubs whose lineage predates their time in the league. In fact, the Whitecaps organization is the oldest of any in MLS, continuously playing since 1986.

But even before that, the original Whitecaps played in the NASL from 1974 to 1984. That club won the NASL title in 1979 and was one of the most successful (business- and attendance-wise) in the league.

When the NASL went belly-up after the ’84 season, pro soccer quickly returned to Vancouver in the form of the 86ers. This is the team that lives on today. Named for the city’s founding in 1886, and the team’s starting year in 1986, this club was very successful in the lower divisions over the years. They actually went 46 consecutive games without a loss in the late 80s, a North American pro sports record. They’d win four Canadian Soccer League titles in a row, and five regular seasons in a row around this time.

The 86ers adopted the Whitecaps name in 2001, tying the club to the previous history of the sport in the city. From 1986-2010, the team played under five lower division banners: the CSL, APSL, A-League, USL-1, and finally, the USSF Division 2 Pro League. A standout player during the later part of this era was Martin Nash, brother of NBA star Steve Nash, who is currently a co-owner of the Whitecaps. The Whitecaps were actually aligned with the group of teams that eventually became the 2011-2017 NASL, but never officially played in the league.

This is because the Whitecaps secured a move up to MLS for the 2011 season. Vancouver has won the Canadian Championship tournament three times since joining MLS. But have yet to taste the kind of league glory they enjoyed in the old NASL and lower divisions.

Since moving to MLS, Vancouver has played at BC Place. The stadium was home to the original NASL Whitecaps. It received substantial renovations, in part for MLS, but also for the 2010 Winter Olympics, where it was the main stadium. However, the major upgrades to the roof were not completed until after the games. The venue uses a retractable curtain system that hides the upper level, reducing capacity for most Whitecaps and BC Lions CFL games.

Don’t miss a Vancouver Whitecaps Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago