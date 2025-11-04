Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

GOAT debate settled? Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to the Lionel Messi rivalry once and for all with bold six-word claim

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the heartbeat of soccer’s greatest rivalry — two men who have defined an era, shattered records, and divided opinion across generations. From El Clasico showdowns between Real Madrid and Barcelona to international finals on opposite sides of the world, the question has echoed louder than any goal celebration: Who is truly the greatest of all time?

Now, that eternal debate has reignited once again — and this time, it’s Ronaldo himself who’s thrown gasoline on the fire. Ahead of his much-anticipated new interview with journalist Piers Morgan, the Al-Nassr forward decided to settle the matter, delivering a six-word claim that has shaken the soccer world to its core.

In a short teaser clip, Morgan promises what he calls “the most personal interview of Cristiano Ronaldo’s life.” Within seconds, one question steals the spotlight; one that soccer fans have argued over for 20 years. The interviewer asks: They say Messi is better than you, what do you think?” Ronaldo’s response — simple, unfiltered, and unforgettable — would soon ignite every corner of the internet.

What did Ronaldo say about Messi?

The Portuguese superstar looked straight into the camera before delivering the line that sent fans and pundits into a frenzy. “Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble, he said.

Tweet placeholder

With the final six-word statement, the Portuguese veteran once again reminded the world of his fierce self-belief — a quality that has defined his career from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Ronaldo has expressed such confidence. In an earlier interview, he explained why he considers himself “the most complete player ever.” As he put it, “I do everything in football — I’m good with headers, take free kicks, use my left foot, I’m fast, strong, and jump high.”

Ronaldo slams Manchester United in Piers Morgan interview

see also

Ronaldo slams Manchester United in Piers Morgan interview

His latest comments, however, hit differently — not because of arrogance, but because of timing. At 40 years old, Ronaldo is approaching the twilight of his playing days, and yet his hunger remains undimmed. The Portuguese forward recently surpassed 950 career goals, keeping him on pace to reach his ambitious target of 1,000, a record no player has ever touched.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Messi or Cristiano: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric reveals his all-time top 5 players

Not Messi or Cristiano: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric reveals his all-time top 5 players

Luka Modric, who has cemented his status as one of the top players of the modern era with a Ballon d'Or win, now thrives at AC Milan. He recently shared his picks for the five greatest soccer players in history, notably excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from his list.

Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

Yamal and Mbappe in, Messi and Ronaldo out: FIFPro reveals 2025 Men’s World Best XI

FIFPro published the 2025 Men's World Best XI, with Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe on the team, and legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failing to make the cut.

Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Erling Haaland: ‘He’s reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo’

Pep Guardiola makes bold claim about Erling Haaland: ‘He’s reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo’

After a standout performance on Sunday, Pep Guardiola highly praised Erling Haaland: "He’s reached the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

ic. Liverpool and Real Madrid — two of Europe’s grandest clubs — are set to meet once again, renewing a rivalry that has written some of the Champions League’s most unforgettable chapters.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo