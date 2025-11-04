GOAT debate settled? Cristiano Ronaldo puts an end to the Lionel Messi rivalry once and for all with bold six-word claim

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the heartbeat of soccer’s greatest rivalry — two men who have defined an era, shattered records, and divided opinion across generations. From El Clasico showdowns between Real Madrid and Barcelona to international finals on opposite sides of the world, the question has echoed louder than any goal celebration: Who is truly the greatest of all time?

Now, that eternal debate has reignited once again — and this time, it’s Ronaldo himself who’s thrown gasoline on the fire. Ahead of his much-anticipated new interview with journalist Piers Morgan, the Al-Nassr forward decided to settle the matter, delivering a six-word claim that has shaken the soccer world to its core.

In a short teaser clip, Morgan promises what he calls “the most personal interview of Cristiano Ronaldo’s life.” Within seconds, one question steals the spotlight; one that soccer fans have argued over for 20 years. The interviewer asks: “They say Messi is better than you, what do you think?” Ronaldo’s response — simple, unfiltered, and unforgettable — would soon ignite every corner of the internet.

What did Ronaldo say about Messi?

The Portuguese superstar looked straight into the camera before delivering the line that sent fans and pundits into a frenzy. “Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble,” he said.

Tweet placeholder

With the final six-word statement, the Portuguese veteran once again reminded the world of his fierce self-belief — a quality that has defined his career from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now the Saudi Pro League’s Al-Nassr.

This is not the first time Ronaldo has expressed such confidence. In an earlier interview, he explained why he considers himself “the most complete player ever.” As he put it, “I do everything in football — I’m good with headers, take free kicks, use my left foot, I’m fast, strong, and jump high.”

His latest comments, however, hit differently — not because of arrogance, but because of timing. At 40 years old, Ronaldo is approaching the twilight of his playing days, and yet his hunger remains undimmed. The Portuguese forward recently surpassed 950 career goals, keeping him on pace to reach his ambitious target of 1,000, a record no player has ever touched.