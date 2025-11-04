Why aren’t Alexander Isak and Alisson playing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool’s showdown with Real Madrid at Anfield was always going to be a night of European theatre — but now it comes with a twist. Alexander Isak and Alisson Becker will both be absent from the Reds’ lineup in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the UEFA Champions League. The two key names were missing from Arne Slot’s matchday squad, and while the team’s recent form has finally shown signs of revival, the timing of these absences has stirred uncertainty ahead of a defining night under the lights.

The six-time European champion returns to Anfield for what promises to be another chapter in its storied rivalry with Real Madrid. The Spanish side, led by Xabi Alonso, arrives in England riding a near-perfect season — 13 wins in 14 matches across all competitions — and brimming with confidence. Liverpool, by contrast, is searching for momentum after enduring one of their most inconsistent runs in years.

The Reds snapped a miserable stretch of six defeats in seven matches with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 250th goal for the club and a strike from Ryan Gravenberch. It was enough to lift spirits before the visit of the 15-time European champions, but the absence of two crucial figures could once again test Slot’s tactical adaptability.

The fixture carries all the weight of European history. This time, however, circumstances are different. Liverpool sits 10th in the Champions League league-phase table, with two wins from three, while Madrid boasts a perfect record and leads La Liga by five points.

Anfield’s roar will once again be their biggest weapon, especially against a Spanish side that dismantled Valencia 4-0 at the weekend. And yet, when the team news dropped, attention turned not to tactics but to two names missing from the lineup — Isak and Alisson.

The reason for Alexander Isak and Alisson’s absences

Speculation had swirled around Isak’s condition after he missed training on Monday. His omission, alongside that of Alisson, confirmed Liverpool’s worst fears: neither player would feature against Real Madrid.

In his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot addressed the situation with restraint, hinting that both absences were precautionary but significant. “All three are not available,” Slot said, referring also to Jeremie Frimpong. “Jeremie and Alisson will both not be available for Sunday [at Manchester City]. Isak, we have to wait and see. He definitely is not starting — maybe he can be in the squad, but he is still not training, so we wait and see.”

The Swedish striker is struggling with a groin issue, while the Brazilian goalie is sidelined by a hamstring injury that has kept him out since late October. The news leaves the Reds relying on Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal and Hugo Ekitike to lead the line.

The Georgian keeper, who joined this summer, has impressed in limited appearances, but replacing Alisson — arguably the world’s most complete goalkeeper — is no small task. As for Isak, his first season at Anfield has been marked by flashes of brilliance interrupted by fitness setbacks. His absence deprives Slot of a dynamic option up front against Madrid’s compact defense.