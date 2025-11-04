Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Why aren’t Alexander Isak and Alisson playing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Alexander Isak (left) and Alisson (right)
© Getty ImagesAlexander Isak (left) and Alisson (right)

Liverpool’s showdown with Real Madrid at Anfield was always going to be a night of European theatre — but now it comes with a twist. Alexander Isak and Alisson Becker will both be absent from the Reds’ lineup in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the UEFA Champions League. The two key names were missing from Arne Slot’s matchday squad, and while the team’s recent form has finally shown signs of revival, the timing of these absences has stirred uncertainty ahead of a defining night under the lights.

The six-time European champion returns to Anfield for what promises to be another chapter in its storied rivalry with Real Madrid. The Spanish side, led by Xabi Alonso, arrives in England riding a near-perfect season — 13 wins in 14 matches across all competitions — and brimming with confidence. Liverpool, by contrast, is searching for momentum after enduring one of their most inconsistent runs in years.

The Reds snapped a miserable stretch of six defeats in seven matches with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 250th goal for the club and a strike from Ryan Gravenberch. It was enough to lift spirits before the visit of the 15-time European champions, but the absence of two crucial figures could once again test Slot’s tactical adaptability.

The fixture carries all the weight of European history. This time, however, circumstances are different. Liverpool sits 10th in the Champions League league-phase table, with two wins from three, while Madrid boasts a perfect record and leads La Liga by five points.

Tweet placeholder

Anfield’s roar will once again be their biggest weapon, especially against a Spanish side that dismantled Valencia 4-0 at the weekend. And yet, when the team news dropped, attention turned not to tactics but to two names missing from the lineup — Isak and Alisson.

Advertisement
Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

see also

Will Mohamed Salah face Kylian Mbappe? Projected lineups for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

The reason for Alexander Isak and Alisson’s absences

Speculation had swirled around Isak’s condition after he missed training on Monday. His omission, alongside that of Alisson, confirmed Liverpool’s worst fears: neither player would feature against Real Madrid.

In his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot addressed the situation with restraint, hinting that both absences were precautionary but significant. “All three are not available,” Slot said, referring also to Jeremie Frimpong. “Jeremie and Alisson will both not be available for Sunday [at Manchester City]. Isak, we have to wait and see. He definitely is not starting — maybe he can be in the squad, but he is still not training, so we wait and see.”

Advertisement
‘Traitor’ at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

see also

‘Traitor’ at Anfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mural targeted ahead of emotional Champions League return: Why Liverpool fans turned on ex-player after Real Madrid move

The Swedish striker is struggling with a groin issue, while the Brazilian goalie is sidelined by a hamstring injury that has kept him out since late October. The news leaves the Reds relying on Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal and Hugo Ekitike to lead the line.

The Georgian keeper, who joined this summer, has impressed in limited appearances, but replacing Alisson — arguably the world’s most complete goalkeeper — is no small task. As for Isak, his first season at Anfield has been marked by flashes of brilliance interrupted by fitness setbacks. His absence deprives Slot of a dynamic option up front against Madrid’s compact defense.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kelleher ready to take over at Liverpool for injured Alisson

Kelleher ready to take over at Liverpool for injured Alisson

Liverpool is set to be without star goalkeeper Alisson for at least one month. The Brazilian number one most recently withdrew from a matchup with Crystal Palace on October 5th. As the Reds held a narrow 1-0 lead, Alisson suffered a hamstring injury late in the game. He was eventually replaced by Vitezslav Jaros in […]

Brazil coach rules two main stars out of March friendlies

Brazil coach rules two main stars out of March friendlies

In March of 2024, Brazil will face England in a friendly matchup between the two countries. The two teams' meeting will occur on March 23 at Wembley Stadium. The last time these two teams met was in 2017 when they played to a scoreless draw. Brazil had also already set this March as the date […]

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

Ousmane Dembele forced off with injury in PSG vs. Bayern Munich clash: What happened to the Ballon d’Or winner?

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club suffered a major setback when Ousmane Dembele was forced to leave the UEFA Champions League match against FC Bayern Munich due to injury.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being booed during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

On his return to Anfield with Real Madrid, Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up being booed in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo