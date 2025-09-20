Trending topics:
Will Lionel Messi play today? Potential lineups for Inter Miami vs DC United in MLS Matchday 31

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami are entering the decisive stretch of the 2025 season. They have just six matches remaining in the regular season of Major League Soccer, making every game crucial. This Saturday, the Herons will take on DC United at Chase Stadium, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

Javier Mascherano’s team has shown inconsistent form lately, alternating between dominant wins and tough losses, like last week’s defeat against Charlotte FC. However, that hasn’t prevented them from staying in the Eastern Conference playoff zone.

Currently, they sit in sixth place in the standings with 49 points, eight behind leaders Philadelphia Union but with three games in hand. That means they still have a shot at competing for the Supporters’ Shield if they can put together a winning streak in the final stretch of the MLS.

DC United are facing a completely different reality. They’ve been one of the worst-performing teams this season, with just 25 points from 30 matches. Only CF Montreal and LA Galaxy have had worse records this year in MLS. Already out of playoff contention in the East, the Black-and-Red will try to pull off an upset this Saturday at Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring the team&#039;s second goal with teammate Jordi Alba #18 during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal with teammate Jordi Alba during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC.

Will Lionel Messi play against DC United?

Given how important Saturday’s match is for Inter Miami, it’s expected that head coach Javier Mascherano will field his strongest possible lineup. That obviously includes Lionel Messi.

The Argentine forward appears to be in top physical shape, having completed the full 90 minutes in each of the Herons’ last two matches, against Charlotte FC and Seattle Sounders. In addition, he trained normally alongside the rest of the squad during Friday’s final practice session. Because of all that, it’s almost certain that Messi will be part of the starting lineup.

Inter Miami predicted lineup

With several players unavailable due to injuries and suspensions, Javier Mascherano knows that Saturday will be the final match without Luis Suarez, who is serving the last game of his three-match suspension following incidents in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders. The good news is the return to fitness of Telasco Segovia and Baltasar Rodriguez, who both missed the previous game.

Inter Miami’s predicted starting lineup: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Mateo Silvetti; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi.

DC United predicted lineup

For Saturday’s clash, head coach Rene Weiler will look to extend his team’s five-match unbeaten streak, while also recognizing the need to take special precautions against Inter Miami’s stars—especially Lionel Messi.

DC United’s predicted starting lineup: Luis Barraza; Conner Antley, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, David Schnegg; Matti Peltola, Aaron Herrera, Jackson Hopkins, Brandon Servania, Gabriel Pirani; Christian Benteke.

EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

Inter Miami clash with DC United in a 2025 MLS regular season matchup. Find out when, where, and how to watch this must-see game live in the USA.

Lionel Messi loses Inter Miami teammate for key MLS matches due to Argentina call-up

Lionel Messi loses Inter Miami teammate for key MLS matches due to Argentina call-up

As the decisive stretch of the Major League Soccer season approaches, Lionel Messi will be without an Inter Miami teammate due to a call-up from the Argentina national team.

Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

Coach Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract negotiations with a clear stance

As speculation grows around a potential new deal between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, head coach Javier Mascherano weighed in on the situation.

Video: Christian Pulisic nets a brace for AC Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

Video: Christian Pulisic nets a brace for AC Milan vs Udinese in Serie A

Christian Pulisic scored two goals for AC Milan against Udinese in Serie A.

