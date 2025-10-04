Will Lionel Messi play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in MLS

A question hovers over South Florida ahead of Inter Miami’s crucial home clash with the New England Revolution: Will Lionel Messi play? With their Supporters’ Shield defence slipping away, the Herons are fighting to stay in contention for a top-four playoff spot — and for pride. Both teams may stand at opposite ends of the table, but this fixture carries weight for very different reasons.

Messi’s influence continues to dominate the discussion around Miami’s season, and this weekend is no exception. After a stunning year filled with highs and heartbreaks, the club now faces a crossroads — balancing preparation for the playoffs with the burning desire to finish the regular season strong.

The Herons’ push to retain the MLS Supporters’ Shield has hit a stumbling block. Their 5-3 loss to Chicago Fire in midweek summed up the contradictions of their campaign: dazzling attack, but fragile defence. Two goals from Luis Suarez brought hope, but poor organization at the back proved costly.

Despite this setback, Chase Stadium remains a fortress. Miami had gone 12 games unbeaten at home across all competitions before the Chicago loss, making them one of the toughest sides to beat in Fort Lauderdale. But momentum has clearly shifted, and the pressure is on to regain rhythm before the post-season begins.

On the other side, New England Revolution is already out of playoff contention, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Its campaign has been turbulent, marked by inconsistency and managerial upheaval. The club parted ways with Caleb Porter in September, after a run of just two wins in 15 games. Assistant Pablo Moreira has since stepped in as interim coach, and while results have been mixed, his side’s 2-0 win against Atlanta United showed signs of renewed confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Messi feature?

The question that overshadows everything else: Will Lionel Messi take the field on Saturday night? Mascherano faces a difficult decision. With the Supporters’ Shield now out of reach, resting players for the playoffs might seem logical. But with Messi chasing both personal and collective milestones, the temptation to start him remains irresistible.

The Argentine captain has gone two games without a goal, but still leads the MLS Golden Boot race by a single strike over LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. Complicating matters further, the October international window looms large. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Telasco Segovia are all expected to join their national teams for upcoming internationals — and with MLS not pausing during that period, Miami’s upcoming fixtures will be tricky to navigate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium on September 30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

So while fatigue and fixture congestion are concerns, this may be Messi’s last MLS appearance before international duty — and that makes his inclusion even more likely.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami (4-4-2): Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Alba; De Paul, Busquets, Allende, Segovia; Suarez, Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New England Revolution (5-3-2): Turner; Bye, Ceballos, Fofana, Beason, Sands; Oyirwoth, Gil, Polster; Langoni, Campana.