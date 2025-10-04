Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Will Lionel Messi play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution in MLS

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Javier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJavier Mascherano, head coach of Inter Miami CF, talks to Lionel Messi.

A question hovers over South Florida ahead of Inter Miami’s crucial home clash with the New England Revolution: Will Lionel Messi play? With their Supporters’ Shield defence slipping away, the Herons are fighting to stay in contention for a top-four playoff spot — and for pride. Both teams may stand at opposite ends of the table, but this fixture carries weight for very different reasons.

Messi’s influence continues to dominate the discussion around Miami’s season, and this weekend is no exception. After a stunning year filled with highs and heartbreaks, the club now faces a crossroads — balancing preparation for the playoffs with the burning desire to finish the regular season strong.

The Herons’ push to retain the MLS Supporters’ Shield has hit a stumbling block. Their 5-3 loss to Chicago Fire in midweek summed up the contradictions of their campaign: dazzling attack, but fragile defence. Two goals from Luis Suarez brought hope, but poor organization at the back proved costly.

Despite this setback, Chase Stadium remains a fortress. Miami had gone 12 games unbeaten at home across all competitions before the Chicago loss, making them one of the toughest sides to beat in Fort Lauderdale. But momentum has clearly shifted, and the pressure is on to regain rhythm before the post-season begins.

On the other side, New England Revolution is already out of playoff contention, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Its campaign has been turbulent, marked by inconsistency and managerial upheaval. The club parted ways with Caleb Porter in September, after a run of just two wins in 15 games. Assistant Pablo Moreira has since stepped in as interim coach, and while results have been mixed, his side’s 2-0 win against Atlanta United showed signs of renewed confidence.

Advertisement

Will Messi feature?

The question that overshadows everything else: Will Lionel Messi take the field on Saturday night? Mascherano faces a difficult decision. With the Supporters’ Shield now out of reach, resting players for the playoffs might seem logical. But with Messi chasing both personal and collective milestones, the temptation to start him remains irresistible.

The Argentine captain has gone two games without a goal, but still leads the MLS Golden Boot race by a single strike over LAFC’s Denis Bouanga. Complicating matters further, the October international window looms large. Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Telasco Segovia are all expected to join their national teams for upcoming internationals — and with MLS not pausing during that period, Miami’s upcoming fixtures will be tricky to navigate.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium on September 30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC at Chase Stadium on September 30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

So while fatigue and fixture congestion are concerns, this may be Messi’s last MLS appearance before international duty — and that makes his inclusion even more likely.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami (4-4-2): Ustari; Fray, Falcon, Aviles, Alba; De Paul, Busquets, Allende, Segovia; Suarez, Messi.

Advertisement

New England Revolution (5-3-2): Turner; Bye, Ceballos, Fofana, Beason, Sands; Oyirwoth, Gil, Polster; Langoni, Campana.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly after former Manchester United, Real Madrid player

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly after former Manchester United, Real Madrid player

A former Real Madrid and Manchester United player could soon join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Lionel Messi leads Argentina roster for October US tour, with three surprise additions by coach Scaloni

Argentina will play two friendly matches in the United States, and Lionel Messi will be part of the squad selected by Lionel Scaloni.

Inter Miami coach Mascherano addresses rumors of Lionel Messi rift during Chicago Fire match

Inter Miami coach Mascherano addresses rumors of Lionel Messi rift during Chicago Fire match

Javier Mascherano spoke about a conversation he had with Lionel Messi during the match between Inter Miami and Chicago Fire.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid clash with Villarreal in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo