Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo‘s future at the club is uncertain, despite his strong start to the season. The 26-year-old, signed for a reported £50 million from RB Leipzig in August, faces a potential January exit due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Olmo’s move to Barcelona was considered a significant coup following his impressive performances for Spain at Euro 2024. However, Barcelona’s financial problems initially prevented his registration, forcing him to miss the team’s first two league matches.

A fortunate injury to Andreas Christensen allowed the club to register Olmo as an emergency player, and he has since scored six goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances, contributing significantly to Barcelona’s current La Liga lead.

Despite his contributions, Olmo’s temporary registration expires at the end of December. Barcelona must find a solution to register him officially before then or risk losing him. According to The Athletic, should the club fail to register him, a clause in Olmo’s contract allows him to leave on a free transfer in January. This scenario highlights the club’s precarious financial situation and the significant pressure they are under to secure his long-term future at the club.

The club’s plan of action

Reports suggest Olmo was aware of the registration issue before his return to his boyhood club. A clause was included in his contract to facilitate a free transfer should the registration problem persist. Barcelona now faces a critical deadline of December 31st to resolve their financial issues, either through player sales or increased revenue. They cannot re-register Olmo a second time.

Despite the pressure, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco remains optimistic, stating, “Yes of course (we will register Olmo properly). We’re working on it and everyone is calm. There are internal issues at the club. Don’t worry, we’ll fix it. The player is calm, don’t worry.”

Barcelona is reportedly hoping to finalize a new kit deal with Nike imminently. However, this deal requires member approval in a vote scheduled for December 21st. Should this fail, alternative solutions including selling VIP box rights at the Nou Camp or a personal financial guarantee by a board member, are reportedly being considered.

Neither Barcelona nor Olmo are contemplating a January departure at this point. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Olmo will remain a Barcelona player.