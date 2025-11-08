Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? Projected lineups for Neom SC vs. Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

As the Saudi Pro League enters its eighth round, one question lingers in every fan’s mind: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? The Portuguese icon has been the face of Al-Nassr’s remarkable start to the season, and once again, all eyes turn toward him as the league leaders prepare to travel for a high-stakes clash against Neom SC. The encounter promises both spectacle and suspense — the unstoppable force of Al-Nassr meeting the fearless ambition of the newcomers.

Al-Nassr arrives at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium with a perfect record — seven wins from seven league matches, 23 goals scored, and only three conceded. The Saudi giants have been nothing short of ruthless, brushing aside both domestic and continental opponents with style. Their most recent league triumph, a 2-1 comeback victory over Al-Feiha, was sealed by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace, including a dramatic 104th-minute penalty.

Across the pitch stands Neom, a club enjoying a dream debut season in the top flight. Under the guidance of Christophe Galtier, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, the Blues have defied expectations. The team sits proudly in the upper half of the table after securing four wins, one draw, and two defeats in their opening seven fixtures. Their confidence only grew after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al-Kholood, where Said Benrahma netted a brace to inspire another win.

Neom’s strength lies in their attacking trio, led by Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season. The former Arsenal striker has adapted seamlessly to life in the Saudi Pro League, his leadership and composure helping Neom earn crucial points against opponents far more experienced.

The big question: Will Ronaldo start?

The main headline, of course, revolves around Cristiano Ronaldo. After being rested during the 4-0 midweek win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League, the 40-year-old is set to return for this league encounter. There is no doubt that the Portuguese superstar is fully fit and ready to reclaim his place at the heart of the attack, alongside Joao Felix and Sadio Mane.

Head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to field a nearly full-strength lineup after rotating heavily during their continental victory. Marcelo Brozovic is back from injury, Kingsley Coman continues to shine down the right flank, and Joao Felix — the league’s top scorer — remains in blistering form with 13 goals and two assists across 15 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R) react

Meanwhile, Neom will likely stick with its proven 4-4-2 structure. Luis Maximiano starts in goal, with Benrahma, Amadou Kone, and Abbas Al-Hassan anchoring the midfield. Up front, Luciano Rodriguez partners with Lacazette, as Galtier aims to exploit the visitor’s high defensive line through quick transitions.

Neom SC vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Neom SC projected XI (4-4-2): Luis Maximiano; Faris Abdi, Nathan Zeze, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Al-Oyayari; Said Benrahma, Amadou Kone, Abbas Al-Hassan, Saimon Bouabre; Alexandre Lacazette, Luciano Rodriguez.

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-2-3-1): Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo Gabriel; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.