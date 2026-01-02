Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr projected lineups in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League opens 2026 with one of its most anticipated fixtures, as Cristiano Ronaldo and the league-leading Al‑Nassr travel to Jeddah to face Al‑Ahli. With the title race tightening and pressure mounting at the summit, the meeting at King Abdullah Sports City arrives at a pivotal moment.

Al-Nassr enters the contest as the league’s pace-setter after an electric first half of the season, while Al-Ahli sits fourth, buoyed by strong home performances and continental success. The intrigue is amplified by uncertainty surrounding personnel and fitness, making Friday’s clash as much about squad management as it is about attacking flair.

Jorge Jesus’ side has set a blistering standard. After winning 10 of its first 11 league matches, the Riyadh outfit finally dropped points with a 2-2 draw away to Al-Ettifaq, a result that ended a perfect run but preserved an unbeaten league record. The response now matters: Al-Hilal lurks just behind, and any slip could tighten the race further. Under the Portuguese boss, the club has taken control with punch, scoring freely while conceding sparingly across recent weeks.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, has quietly built a compelling case of its own. Fourth in the table, the Jeddah team has balanced domestic consistency with a landmark continental achievement—lifting the AFC Champions League Elite earlier in the season. Recent league wins, including a 2-0 home victory, have reinforced the belief that they can trouble any opponent, especially on familiar turf.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr chases the ball during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ahli SFC and Al-Nassr

This fixture arrives amid significant availability challenges. The host is missing several pillars due to international commitments and suspensions, while the visitor must navigate injuries and call-ups that test depth and adaptability.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Here’s the twist fans have been waiting for. Despite the pre-match mystery, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start. The projected lineup places him at the spearhead, flanked by creative support and supplied by a midfield built to control tempo. His presence changes everything: pressing triggers, defensive spacing, and late-game psychology all tilt when the league’s most prolific finisher is on the pitch.

Al-Ahli vs. Al-Nassr: Projected lineups

Al-Ahli projected XI (4-2-3-1): Sanbi; Majrashi, Demiral, Sulaiman, Hawsawi; Aljohani, Edoa; Goncalves; Galeno, Al-Buraikan, Toney.

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-3-3): Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Al-Amri, Nasser; Brozovic, Angelo, Wesley; Coman, Felix, Ronaldo.

