Why isn’t Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona against Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona

Barcelona’s clash with Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League was expected to be a turning point in the club’s European campaign — a night for redemption at Montjuic. Instead, Robert Lewandowski’s name was nowhere to be found on the teamsheet. As Hansi Flick’s Barcelona look to regain their rhythm after an inconsistent start to the season, fans were left asking the obvious question: Why isn’t Lewandowski playing tonight?

The Polish striker, one of the most reliable figures in European soccer, has rarely missed a major game since joining Barcelona. His absence ahead of a crucial group-stage encounter raised eyebrows and concern in equal measure. The Spaniards, already under pressure after their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, must now face Olympiacos without their veteran goalscorer — a blow that reshapes the team’s attacking structure just days before El Clasico.

The Blaurgana’s Champions League campaign has been anything but smooth. After two matches, the Catalan side sits mid-table in their group, with three points from a win over Newcastle and a frustrating home loss to PSG. With Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford expected to carry the attack, Flick’s side must rediscover their sharpness in front of goal — something they often rely on Lewandowski to provide.

Olympiacos, led by Spanish coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, have just one point in the group but are known for their disciplined, defensive structure and fast counters. For them, the trip to Spain represents both a challenge and an opportunity to capitalize on a weakened Barcelona side. Still, the question loomed: where is Robert Lewandowski, and why is he missing such a vital match?

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing

Midway through the week, Barcelona released a brief medical statement that provided clarity — though it also deepened the intrigue. “Lewandowski suffered an injury to his left thigh and will undergo a recovery program,” the club said. No specific return date was provided, but Spanish outlet Diario AS later reported that the striker could be sidelined for up to four weeks, effectively ruling him out of El Clasico.

According to reports, Lewandowski sustained a muscle strain in his left hamstring while on international duty with Poland. The timing could hardly be worse for Barcelona, with the Champions League group phase heating up and key La Liga fixtures on the horizon. What makes the story even more remarkable, however, is how it unfolded.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski of Poland

Injury far worse than expected

Polish journalist Mateusz Swiecicki offered insight into Lewandowski’s reaction upon learning the extent of his problem. “Lewy was convinced he’d be back in action in two days. However, after the tests, the reaction was: ‘Oh, this is a serious problem,’ he revealed. “His health, in his opinion, was completely different from what the tests showed.”

Poland coach Jan Urban added further confusion when he questioned Barcelona’s diagnosis. Speaking to Catalunya Radio, Urban said, “For me, a muscle tear doesn’t allow you to run at full speed. We all know that in soccer. I don’t understand it.” He pointed out that Lewandowski had played the full 90 minutes and even scored in Poland’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Urban later softened his stance, admitting that “when there are so many matches, it’s not worth risking a player’s health.”

