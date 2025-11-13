Trending topics:
Why isn't Ousmane Dembele playing for France vs. Ukraine in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

By Martina Alcheva

Ousmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain v France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of France during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Spain v France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany.

Ousmane Dembele‘s name has been absent from France’s squad list ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine at the Parc des Princes — and fans are wondering why. With Les Bleus just one win away from booking their ticket to next summer’s World Cup in North America, the stakes could hardly be higher. Didier Deschamps’ side top Group D and have been dominant throughout the qualifiers, unbeaten in five matches.

Yet as they prepare to take on a spirited Ukraine side fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, they do so without one of their most electric attacking options. France will count once again on Kylian Mbappe, their in-form captain who continues to lead from the front, while the team’s depth is expected to cover for absentees. Still, the absence of Dembele has raised eyebrows — a void not easily filled given his unique ability to stretch defenses and change games with pace and unpredictability.

Deschamps’ men head into the match in commanding form. Sitting at the top of Group D with ten points, France are in full control of their destiny. A win in Paris would guarantee their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

For the French coach, however, squad selection has been anything but simple. The injury list is growing, with Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Desire Doue all sidelined. Randal Kolo Muani has also been ruled out after suffering a jaw injury while playing for Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, veterans like N’Golo Kante have been recalled, and younger talents such as Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola have been given the chance to impress.

Ukraine, meanwhile, arrive in Paris as determined underdogs. Coach Sergiy Rebrov’s men are unbeaten in their last three qualifiers and need at least a point to stay in contention for a playoff spot. The visitors will once again rely heavily on Ruslan Malinovskyi, whose creativity and long-range threat could be key in breaking down France’s defensive wall.

The mystery around Dembele’s absence

For days leading up to the match, speculation swirled over why Ousmane Dembele had been omitted from the French lineup. Was it a tactical choice? A disciplinary issue? The answer, it turns out, lies in yet another unfortunate chapter in the winger’s injury-plagued career.

According to RMC Sport and Fabrizio RomanoParis Saint-Germain confirmed that Dembele suffered a lesion in his left calf during their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. The club said he would “receive treatment in the coming weeks,” effectively ruling him out of France’s qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The incident occurred just minutes after the winger had a goal ruled out for offside. In visible frustration, Dembele walked straight down the tunnel, signaling to the medical staff that something was wrong. PSG manager Luis Enrique later confirmed to AFP: “We will have to wait until tomorrow to see the results of the tests, but Ousmane’s injury has nothing to do with his last one.” Unfortunately, tests the following day confirmed the worst. Dembele had sustained his third muscular injury of the season, a cruel blow after just regaining full fitness.

