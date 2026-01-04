Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Real Betis in La Liga?

The Santiago Bernabeu prepares to welcome a crucial La Liga clash to open 2026, yet one familiar figure will be missing from the stage. Kylian Mbappe is absent as Real Madrid host Real Betis, a detail that has immediately shifted the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s fixture. With pressure mounting on Xabi Alonso and the title race tightening, the omission of Madrid’s most decisive attacker has turned this match into far more than a routine league encounter.

Real Madrid enters the new year chasing momentum after a turbulent end to 2025, while Real Betis arrives in confident form, sensing an opportunity. And hovering over it all is the unanswered question surrounding Mbappe’s absence — a mystery that looms large over the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos begin the new calendar year with little margin for error. After surrendering top spot to Barcelona in December, they sit seven points off the summit, making every fixture feel like a final. The home meeting with Betis is therefore not just about three points, but about restoring belief after a trophyless year.

Alonso, only six months into his tenure, finds himself under scrutiny. The schedule offers no respite either: a demanding Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid awaits next week. A convincing performance here would ease pressure and rebuild confidence — but circumstances are far from ideal.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid shakes hands with head coach Xabi Alonso.

While Madrid searches for stability, Los Verdiblancos arrive riding momentum. Manuel Pellegrini’s side closed 2025 with emphatic results and boasts one of the league’s most balanced attacks. His players have only one loss in their last five meetings with Madrid, and memories remain fresh of their recent victories over elite opposition.

The reason why Kylian Mbappe is missing

Kylian Mbappe is sidelined due to a knee injury, specifically a knee sprain sustained during training earlier this week. The French forward is expected to miss at least three weeks up to a month, ruling him out of this weekend’s clash and placing his availability for upcoming fixtures in doubt.

Xabi Alonso addressed the situation candidly, saying, “We’ll definitely miss Kylian. His performance has been impressive, not only because of the goals but also because of his influence.” Pressed on a return date, the Spanish coach added: “When is as soon as possible? That’s the question. I don’t know. We’re going to do everything we can to get him back as quickly as possible.”

How Real Madrid must adapt without Mbappe

Replacing Mbappe’s output is an impossible task for any single player. Instead, the Spaniard must rely on the redistribution of responsibility. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham form the creative core, while academy graduate Gonzalo García is expected to lead the line.

Alonso pointed to past experience for reassurance: “Kylian wasn’t at the Club World Cup, and we still performed well. We have to find the best way to fit the pieces together.” Still, the team’s recent struggles in attack make this test particularly daunting. Vinicius has endured a prolonged goal drought, and the team’s fluency has dipped noticeably since November.