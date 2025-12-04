Trending topics:
Neymar Jr hints his future: Brazilian veteran drops major update on his Santos FC contract renewal

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Neymar Junior of Santos cheers their fans after the victory.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesNeymar Junior of Santos cheers their fans after the victory.

Neymar Jr. has struggled to maintain a solid run with Santos FC, even as one of the team’s leaders. Despite his efforts to achieve physical continuity, injuries have sidelined him for 18 games since his arrival. Nevertheless, he remains instrumental in preventing the team’s relegation, notably scoring a hat trick against Juventude. With his future uncertain, he provided a key update on his contract renewal after the latest game.

After his heroic hat trick with Santos to get them out of the relegation zone, Neymar was asked if this had been his last game with the team. In response, the Brazilian gave a short answer, but revealed a key detail that could define his future. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m just focused on finishing this moment and the Brasileirao. My desire? Santos will always have it, they are my priority, he said in the post-game interview.

Even though his contract with Santos expires in December 2025, negotiations to extend his agreement with the team had not shown significant progress. The Brazilian was even linked to a potential move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. However, Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato reveals that Neymar Jr. has resumed talks to extend his contract, expressing a strong desire to stay with the team and return to peak form.

Neymar’s future at Santos FC may hinge on a crucial showdown

Neymar’s future, despite talks having resumed, could be decided in the upcoming match between Santos and Cruzeiro. Although they have racked up two consecutive wins, they have not permanently escaped relegation. In order to secure their place in the Brasileirão Serie A, the Peixe need to win or draw in their last game, as Internacional, Fortaleza, Vitória, and Ceará are all close behind them.

Neymar of Santos looks on during a Brasileirao 2025 match against Fortaleza.

In case Santos lose to Cruzeiro, the team will face relegation to the second division of the Brazilian professional league. This outcome could jeopardize Neymar’s contract renewal since they might struggle to cover his substantial salary, potentially leading to his release as a free agent and altering the veteran’s plans. Consequently, the team’s final game is crucial and could significantly influence several outcomes.

Neymar Jr. steps up to rescue Santos FC from relegation

After missing eight crucial games this season with Santos, Neymar made a surprise comeback from a meniscus injury that many thought would sideline him for the remaining matches. Defying medical expectations, the veteran returned in impressive form, aiming to save his team from relegation.

In the last two games, Neymar regained his sparkle, scoring four goals and providing one assist. With this performance, the Brazilian star established himself as the team’s second-highest scorer this season with eight goals, proving he remains key to the team despite not being at his best. If he maintains his impressive scoring pace, Santos could still have a good chance of beating Cruzeiro and avoiding relegation.

