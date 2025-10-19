Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan against Fiorentina in key Serie A clash?

AC Milan host Fiorentina on Matchday 7 of the 2025–26 Serie A season in a crucial game as they look to reclaim the top spot in the Italian league. However, questions were raised ahead of kickoff as star winger Christian Pulisic was nowhere to be seen in the squad.

In a tightly contested Serie A campaign so far, Inter Milan, Napoli, and AS Roma are level at the top with 15 points from seven matches. AC Milan have a golden opportunity to take the lead if they can secure all three points against La Viola. But for such an important game, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has opted for an attacking setup without the USMNT star.

Pulisic will miss the match against Fiorentina as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The American forward was forced off during the USMNT’s final October international fixture against Australia, and the setback is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Pulisic’s absence is a major blow for Milan, especially given the key role he’s played not only in scoring but also in creating quality chances for his teammates. In September, the USMNT forward was named Serie A Player of the Month, and with six goals and two assists in eight appearances this season, the Rossoneri will have to navigate several key fixtures without their top performer.

With Pulisic unavailable, Allegri has turned to a two-man front line featuring Rafael Leão and Alexis Saelemaekers. Both players, more commonly used as wingers, were doubts ahead of the game but have been cleared to play. The Italian boss opted for the Portuguese and Belgian duo over Mexico star Santiago Giménez as Milan continue to deal with several injury setbacks.

AC Milan’s injury woes deepen

Pulisic’s injury, given the timing of the season and the form he’s been in, represents the biggest blow for AC Milan ahead of Fiorentina and the upcoming Serie A fixtures. However, the USMNT star is far from the only player unavailable for Massimiliano Allegri.

For the Fiorentina clash, new signings Christopher Nkunku, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupiñán, and Ardon Jashari have all been sidelined through injury. In addition, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is another key absentee, leaving Milan short-handed for a critical stretch of games as they fight to stay near the top of the table.

*Developing story...