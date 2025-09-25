Without Robert Lewandowski, confirmed lineups for Real Oviedo vs Barcelona in La Liga

The start of the 2025–26 La Liga season hasn’t brought many surprises. The standings are led by Real Madrid and Barcelona, as is usually the case, and the title race already appears to be a two-team battle between those clubs. In that context, Barcelona need a strong result this Thursday against Real Oviedo to avoid falling too far behind.

Right now, Barcelona are tied for second place in the standings with Villarreal, both sitting on 13 points. However, Hansi Flick’s side has played one game fewer, so a win would significantly improve their position. With a victory, they would be just two points behind Real Madrid, who lead the table with a perfect record.

Real Oviedo’s situation is entirely different. The club earned promotion to La Liga this season after 24 years, and their main goal is to avoid relegation. So far, that goal is out of reach — after five matches, they have just three points (one win and four losses) and sit in 18th place.

Barcelona’s confirmed lineup

Last weekend, Barcelona defeated Getafe 3–0. That match was notable for the absence of Lamine Yamal, who has been unavailable since the September international break due to a muscle issue picked up while on duty with the Spanish national team.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

The Spanish winger will also miss Thursday’s match, as the coaching staff and medical team are prioritizing a full recovery ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona’s confirmed starting XI: Joan Garcia; Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Pedri, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo; Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford. On the bench will be, among others, Robert Lewandowski.

Real Oviedo’s lineup

After back-to-back losses against Getafe and Elche, Real Oviedo will look to bounce back this Thursday against Barcelona. Given the major challenge of facing the reigning La Liga champions, coach Veljko Paunovic will field his strongest lineup.

Real Oviedo’s starting XI: Aaron Escandell; Lucas Ahijado, Eric Bailly, David Carmo, Rahim Alhassane; Alberto Reina, Leander Dendoncker; Haissem Hassan, Santi Cazorla, Ilyas Chaira; Salomon Rondon.

