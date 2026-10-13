Why is Koke not playing for Atletico Madrid vs Man United in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Atletico Madrid captain Koke will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, but his absence has nothing to do with an injury or a tactical decision. The club confirmed that the midfielder’s mother passed away earlier in the day, and he was removed from the squad so he can be with his family.

Atletico announced the passing of Ana Merodio Borja, mother of Koke and of Borja Resurrección, an assistant coach with the club’s under-19 side, and expressed its support for the captain during this difficult time. Manager Diego Simeone excluded Koke from the matchday squad, and he is the only absentee from Atletico’s list for the game.

The loss has been felt across the club. UEFA approved a minute of silence before kickoff at the Metropolitano, and Atletico’s players will wear black armbands in tribute.

On the pitch, Atletico host United looking for their first points of the league phase after a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on matchday one. Simeone’s side arrive in strong domestic form, with four straight LaLiga wins, including a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, that have them second in the table, five points behind Barcelona.

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Lineups confirmed

Without Koke, Simeone turns to Johnny Cardoso in midfield, where he joins Pablo Barrios, back from injury, with Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena on the flanks. Up front, Julián Álvarez returns to the starting XI and partners Kang-in Lee, while Hancko and Baena come in after being rested in the win at Alavés.

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Atletico Madrid confirmed lineup: Oblak (C); Llorente, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena; Álvarez, Kang-in Lee.

Michael Carrick has to rework his side with Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo injured. Ayden Heaven starts at left back, and Andrey Santos pairs with Tielemans in the midfield pivot.

Manchester United confirmed lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Martínez, Yoro, Heaven; Andrey Santos, Tielemans; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes (C), Baleba; Mbeumo.

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