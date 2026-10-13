Why is Manuel Neuer not playing for Bayern Munich vs Viking in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Manuel Neuer will not be in goal for Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Viking, and the reason is a foot problem rather than a sporting decision. The 40-year-old captain was unable to train in the days leading up to the trip to Norway, so Vincent Kompany has turned to Jonas Urbig for the league-phase fixture in Stavanger.

Kompany explained that Neuer felt discomfort in his foot after the 2-2 draw at Augsburg and that it did not improve. The Bayern coach was reluctant to call it an injury, but with the goalkeeper missing consecutive training sessions, he made it clear that the club would take no chances, saying “it makes no sense to take any unnecessary risks”.

The news arrives at a delicate moment for the veteran. Neuer had been under scrutiny after the Augsburg match, where a mistake on his part led to the fastest goal conceded in Bundesliga history. Even so, the foot issue is what keeps him out of the lineup in Norway, and Bayern’s coaching staff had already planned to give Urbig minutes in the coming games.

Urbig, 23, is set to make his third appearance of the season for the Bavarian club. The goalkeeper arrived from Köln in 2025 and has recently made his senior debut for the German national team during the international break.

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Kompany praised his development, noting that he has played in a cup final and in several Champions League matches, and added that every minute is beneficial for his development.

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see also How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Jamal Musiala is absent as well

Bayern’s injury list is not limited to Neuer, as Jamal Musiala also missed the trip to Norway. The attacking midfielder returned early from the recent international break after suffering a muscle tear in his right thigh while warming up for Germany’s Nations League match against the Netherlands. Kompany described the setback as “minor,” though it is enough to keep him out of the squad in Stavanger.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for the 23-year-old, who fainted twice in consecutive preseason friendlies and has since missed more games than he has played for Bayern in 2026-27.

Musiala later cleared up those concerns, but the physical problems have continued, leaving Kompany without one of his most creative players for the second league-phase fixture.

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