Arsenal vs Lille: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Arsenal host Lille in the Champions League with both sides looking to build on contrasting midweek results.

The Gunners arrive on the back of a 1-0 win over Napoli on September 9, a result that has kept their European form intact heading into this meeting.

Lille , meanwhile, head into London after falling 3-2 to Betis on September 8, a defeat that leaves Davide Ancelotti’s side needing a response on the road.

Arsenal confirmed lineup

Arteta sets Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1 with David Raya behind a back four of Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Mikel Merino and Declan Rice sit in front of that back line, screening for Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka across the attacking midfield band, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the line. There are no absences listed for this group, so Arteta can call on his first-choice XI without working around any gaps.

Arsenal confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Jurriën Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Mikel Merino, Bruno Guimarães, Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze. Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Lille confirmed lineup

Davide Ancelotti lines Lille up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Berke Ozer in goal behind a defense of Romain Perraud, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Nathan Ngoy and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson. Nabil Bentaleb and Benjamin Andre anchor midfield, feeding Ayase Ueda, Gaetan Perrin and Dilane Bakwa further forward. No absences are listed for Lille either, meaning Ancelotti sends out his intended group for the trip to Arsenal.

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Lille confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Berke Özer, Maxima Goffi, Romain Perraud, Benjamin André, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro, Dilane Bakwa, Nabil Bentaleb, Ayase Ueda, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Hákon Haraldsson. Coach: Davide Ancelotti.