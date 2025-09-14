Why is Christian Pulisic not playing for AC Milan in Serie A clash against Bologna?

AC Milan is set to host Bologna on Serie A Matchday 3 at San Siro in what has been a shaky start to the 2025-26 season. With pressure mounting on the Rossoneri to turn things around, many fans were surprised when star winger Christian Pulisic was left out of the starting lineup.

Milan’s campaign began with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to newly promoted Cremonese, a result that raised early concerns. The club bounced back with a 2-0 win away to Lecce, but consistency remains in question as Allegri continues to search for the right balance in his lineup.

Christian Pulisic won’t be taking part of the starting lineups against Bologna not due to injury, but rather a lack of preparation. After featuring for the USMNT on Tuesday during the international break, the 26-year-old faced a long return trip from Ohio to Europe. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to keep him on the bench to manage his workload.

Instead, Allegri handed opportunities to Santiago Giménez up front and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a more advanced role, with Adrien Rabiot making his debut in midfield. Despite starting among the substitutes, Pulisic is still expected to feature later in the match.

The American has already been influential in Milan’s season, scoring in Coppa Italia against Bari and again in the Serie A win over Lecce. He also returned to Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT setup, reaffirming his importance ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Allegri on Pulisic’s role

Over the past few seasons, Pulisic has established himself as one of Milan’s most important attacking pieces, combining chance creation with a growing scoring touch. But with Allegri’s arrival this summer, questions have emerged about his exact role within the squad.

During Saturday’s press conference ahead of the Bologna match, Allegri was asked whether Pulisic could be used as a kind of “sixth man,” similar to basketball: “Regardless of him, football today is played with 15 players. The five substitutions are decisive, because in the end the changes are more decisive than the starters. In the last half hour, matches change. Often, the most important points to reach our objectives come from those who play less.”