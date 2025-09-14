Why is Barcelona vs Valencia being played at Estadi Johan Cruyff instead of Camp Nou or Montjuic?

The highly anticipated LaLiga Matchday 4 clash between FC Barcelona and Valencia on September 14 has been overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding the ongoing renovation of the Spotify Camp Nou. Instead of returning to their iconic home, Barça have been forced to play the match at the much smaller Estadi Johan Cruyff, a venue rarely used for top-flight league games.

Barcelona’s initial plan was to partially reopen the Camp Nou, allowing around 27,000 fans to attend in the Tribuna and Gol Sur sections. However, despite weeks of preparation, the club failed to secure the required permits from the Barcelona City Council in time.

“The club is working intensely to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the reopening of Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks,” read an official statement. Unfortunately for fans, those approvals did not arrive, forcing the team to explore alternatives.

Why Johan Cruyff Stadium?

With the Camp Nou unavailable, Barcelona requested special permission from LaLiga to host the match at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, located within the club’s training complex. The stadium has a capacity of just 6,000, far below the league’s minimum requirements.

Barcelona hopes to be able to use the new Camp Nou this season.

LaLiga accepted the request on the grounds of “force majeure”, though it required Barça to make specific technical adjustments to meet broadcasting and competition standards.

The situation left many supporters frustrated, as ticket availability was extremely limited compared to the expected 27,000 seats at Camp Nou or the 50,000-plus that could have been accommodated at Montjuïc.

Why not the Olympic Stadium?

The natural alternative, the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc, was unavailable due to a Post Malone concert scheduled for the same date. This eliminated the only other viable option in the city, leaving Barcelona with no choice but to turn to the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The forced venue change is another reminder of the logistical challenges Barcelona faces during the extensive Camp Nou renovations. While the Johan Cruyff Stadium will provide an intimate setting, the reduced capacity highlights the ongoing struggles of one of the world’s biggest clubs to adapt while their legendary home remains under construction. For fans, it means fewer tickets, tighter access, and yet another delay in returning to the Camp Nou.

