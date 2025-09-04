Why is Alexis Sanchez not playing for Chile vs. Brazil in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

This Thursday marks Matchday 17 of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers in South America. It’s the second-to-last match of the tournament, and many key outcomes will be decided ahead of Tuesday’s final round. In that context, Chile will face Brazil without one of their biggest stars: Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez will not only miss today’s clash against Brazil but also Tuesday’s game against Uruguay. That’s because he was not included in the 28-man squad selected by new head coach Nicolas Cordova, who is making his official debut with Chile this week following the departure of Ricardo Gareca.

Cordova’s plan, aligned with the leadership of Chile’s Asociacion Nacional de Futbol Profesional (ANFP), appears to be centered around a significant squad overhaul with an eye on the future. That likely signals the end of an era for several national icons, including Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, and Charles Aranguiz.

This bold decision stems primarily from the disappointing results Chile have suffered in recent years. After winning back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, they have consistently fallen short of expectations—missing out on the World Cups in Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and now the upcoming edition in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

Chile head coach Nicolas Cordova.

Another key reason behind the gradual departure of stars like Sanchez, Vidal, and Aranguiz is age. With all of them nearing 40, it’s clear their best playing days are behind them, and it’s only logical for them to step aside to make room for younger talent.

The impact of Alexis Sanchez in Chile

Of all the players who have represented the Chilean national team in recent decades, Alexis Sanchez is arguably the most influential. Since making his debut in 2006 at just 17 years old, the forward became a cornerstone of the squad and shattered numerous all-time records.

Sanchez is Chile’s all-time leader in appearances, with 168 caps—surpassing teammates Gary Medel, Claudio Bravo, and Arturo Vidal. He is also the nation’s top scorer, with 51 goals. On top of that, he played a vital role in securing the only two major titles in Chile’s history, in 2015 and 2016.

Chile without Alexis Sanchez

As the Nicolas Cordova era begins, Chile will showcase a revamped lineup featuring a host of young players expected to shoulder the responsibility of leading the team toward the 2030 World Cup.

For Thursday’s match against Brazil, the new coach will have his first opportunity to test that vision on the field. The projected starting XI is: Lawrence Vigouroux; Gabriel Suazo, Benjamin Kuscevic, Matías Sepúlveda, Fabián Hormazábal; Rodrigo Echeverría, Felipe Loyola; Darío Osorio, Lucas Assadi, Lucas Cepeda; Gonzalo Tapia.