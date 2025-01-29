Giorgi Mamardashvili, the highly-rated Valencia goalkeeper, has already secured his move to Liverpool ahead of the 2025-26 season. However, despite his transfer being confirmed, the Georgian international has remained at Mestalla for the current campaign, leaving many wondering why he didn’t make the switch immediately.

Following Valencia’s crushing 7-1 defeat to Barcelona, Mamardashvili was seen deep in conversation with Ferran Torres, who asked him why he didn’t move to Anfield last summer. His answer? Just one word—one that has left fans both curious and impressed.

Sunday night’s La Liga clash at the Estadio Olímpico Lluis Companys was one to forget for Mamardashvili. Valencia was completely overrun by Barcelona, with goals from Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, and Robert Lewandowski sealing a humiliating defeat for Los Che.

Despite the heavy loss, the Georgian shot-stopper remained composed and professional after the final whistle. Cameras from DAZN caught him in conversation with former Valencia forward Ferran Torres, who, out of curiosity, asked him: “Why didn’t you leave this year?” To which Mamardashvili simply replied: “Alisson.”

Why did Mamardashvili stay at Valencia?

Mamardashvili’s response makes perfect sense when looking at Liverpool’s current goalkeeping situation. The 32-year-old Alisson Becker remains one of the best shot-stoppers in world soccer and is firmly the undisputed No. 1 at Anfield. Even Caoimhín Kelleher, Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper, has struggled to get regular playing time despite being highly rated.

While the 24-year-old is a fantastic young talent, he wouldn’t have displaced Alisson immediately. Staying at Valencia ensures that he continues to play regularly, gain experience, and be fully prepared when he finally makes the move to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s long-term plan for Mamardashvili

Mamardashvili was signed for €30 million last summer, but as part of the deal, he was loaned back to Valencia for the 2024-25 season. This decision was not only a strategic move by Liverpool but also a practical one for the player himself. The Reds’ manager Arne Slot acknowledged this when he spoke about the club’s goalkeeping situation:

“Mamardashvili is someone for the long future of the club. I’m really, really happy with the goalkeepers we have at the moment. Caoimh Kelleher is one of them, like Vit Jaros and Ali. We’re in a good place when it comes to goalkeepers for now and for the long term.”

With Kelleher likely to leave Anfield next summer in search of regular playing time, Mamardashvili will be in pole position to challenge for the No. 1 spot once he arrives in the Premier League.