A fire broke out at a merchandise kiosk outside Manchester City‘s Etihad Stadium, just hours before their crucial Champions League match against Club Brugge. The incident caused a temporary disruption to a pre-match event, but the game proceeded as scheduled.

The fire began around 6:00 PM GMT near the stadium’s main entrance, close to the Colin Bell West Stand. Fans were already gathering for a planned presentation of the club’s January signings, which was taking place on a nearby stage. The sudden appearance of flames created an immediate emergency situation, requiring rapid response from security personnel.

Stewards and security staff quickly responded to the fire, halting the event and evacuating the area to ensure the safety of fans and staff. The fire service arrived swiftly and effectively extinguished the blaze, preventing further damage and escalation of the situation. The rapid response from emergency services prevented a potentially much more serious situation.

Match proceeds as scheduled

Despite the incident, Manchester City confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that the match would proceed. The club assured fans that all stadium entrances remained open and that fans could move around freely. This efficient response reassured fans and maintained the flow of supporters into the stadium.

The match against Club Brugge held significant importance for Manchester City, as a victory was required to secure a place in the Champions League knockout stage playoff round. The necessity of a win added to the pre-existing tension surrounding the evening’s events. The efficient handling of the fire incident ensured that the atmosphere remained positive for the crucial match.

Official statement and ongoing investigation

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement shortly after 6:30 PM GMT, confirming that firefighters were on-site, dampening down any remaining hotspots and securing the area. The fire is currently under investigation. While the cause is yet to be determined, early reports suggest it may be accidental.

The pre-match event, which had already begun when the fire started, featuring women’s team players Rebecca Knaak and Aemu Oyama, was subsequently canceled. Men’s team players Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis, and Abdukodir Khusanov, who were scheduled to appear next, did not participate in the event.

Despite the cancellation, the players were later seen arriving at the stadium. This highlights the swift response and the club’s commitment to prioritizing the safety of its players.