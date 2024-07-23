The Mexico Football Federation (FMF) has officially brought back Javier Aguirre as the head coach of the national team. The organization recently fired Jaime Lozano from the prestigious position after a disappointing Copa America 2024. El Tri finished third in Group B behind Venezuela and Ecuador. As a result, Mexico failed to qualify for the knockout round of the tournament.

Aguirre certainly has plenty of coaching experience, particularly with the Mexico national team. The veteran coach previously managed Mexico during two different spells. His initial time with El Tri came from 2001 to 2002. After leaving to join Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, Aguirre returned to Mexico in 2009. Much like his first stint, the manager only lasted a short time with the team. Aguirre resigned from the role after failing to reach the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Along with Aguirre, Rafael Marquez has also joined Mexico as an assistant coach. The former El Tri captain retired as a player in 2018 and quickly transitioned to the sidelines. Marquez initially coached the youth setup at Alcala before joining the Barcelona B side in 2022. The Spanish giants just recently revealed that the former defender would leave the team.

Mexican officials looking beyond the 2026 World Cup

FMF claimed that the moves were made with an eye on the 2026 World Cup. However, the organization also sees the two hirings as part of a long-term plan. Labeled ‘Project 2030,’ the FMF wants to create some much-needed stability within the national team by looking far into the future.

“We are convinced that Project 2030 is the route to meet our medium and long-term objectives: first, consolidating the best version of the national squad for 2026 and, in parallel, building firm foundations for the future,” stated FMF executive president Ivar Sisniega.

“Both [coaches] are undisputed leaders with distinct personal styles,” added Mexico national team director Duilio Davino. “Aguirre is characterized by being a leader who guides and convinces his players and coaching staff through his vision and by creating bonds with his team. Rafa, on the other hand, leads by example. This is supported by the fact that he was a high-performance footballer in Mexico and Europe.”

Two coaches expected to complement each other in roles

The hirings certainly seem to complement each other well. Aguirre brings a strong veteran presence to El Tri. The 65-year-old coach has managed many clubs and national teams since 1996. He most recently departed Spanish side Mallorca after two years at the helm. In total, Aguirre has had 15 different managerial stints with different teams.

On the other side, Marquez is still fairly green in his managerial career. Nevertheless, the former Barca B coach earns praise as a top, young manager in the sport. Marquez was previously in the running for the senior Barcelona job. Team officials, however, recently opted to bring in Hansi Flick instead.

The moves by Mexico may use Marquez as a contingency plan. The 45-year-old coach will get to learn from the experienced Aguirre, but Marquez may be in place to potentially replace the veteran in the future. Assuming things do not go as planned in the near future for Aguirre, the FMF could bring in Marquez with minimal moving parts.

Even if Aguirre excels, Marquez would be there to eventually take over for the veteran in the future. Either way, Mexico is hoping for some stability within the national team. The two coaches could seemingly work side by side for the coming years.

