Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh Al-Nassr headache after first defeat as Joao Felix set to miss next Saudi Pro League match vs Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix are facing a fresh challenge at Al-Nassr after the club suffered its first defeat of the Saudi Pro League season against Al-Ittihad. The 2-1 loss ended a perfect start for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but another setback has emerged that could complicate the team’s preparations for its next league fixture.

Al-Nassr fought back after falling two goals behind in Jeddah, with Angelo pulling one back before the visitors piled on the pressure. Despite creating several chances late in the match, however, Al-Ittihad held on to claim a major victory and move within one point of Al-Nassr in the table.

Al-Ittihad made a flying start, with George Ilenikhena opening the scoring after only four minutes. Steven Bergwijn’s effort was saved by Nawaf Al-Aqidi and came back off the post, allowing Ilenikhena to react quickest and head the rebound into the bottom corner.

The young striker doubled his tally in the 22nd minute after Houssem Aouar found him with a clever ball behind the Al-Nassr defence. Ilenikhena kept his composure before producing a superb left-footed finish, giving the hosts a 2-0 advantage and putting Al-Nassr in serious trouble.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

The visitors eventually found a route back into the contest through Angelo. Cristiano Ronaldo helped create the opening with a brilliant first-touch lob into the area, which released Felix before the ball eventually fell to Angelo, who fired home to make it 2-1 before half-time.

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Al-Nassr suffers first defeat despite strong push for equalizer

Al-Nassr emerged from the interval with much greater intensity and began creating opportunities around the Al-Ittihad penalty area. Ronaldo tested Predrag Rajkovic with a left-footed effort, while Felix also threatened from a difficult angle.

Rajkovic quickly became the difference between the two teams, making five saves in the second half alone as Al-Nassr searched desperately for an equaliser. His biggest intervention came late in the match when Felix played Sadio Mane through, only for the Serbian goalkeeper to produce another outstanding stop.

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The result represents a significant blow for Postecoglou, whose team had won each of its opening four league matches. Al-Nassr remains second on 12 points, while Al-Hilal has moved three points clear at the top, with Al-Ittihad now sitting fourth on 11 points. The defeat also means Ronaldo finished the match without adding to his league tally.

The reason why Joao Felix will miss Abha clash

The latest headache concerns Felix, who will miss Al-Nassr’s next Saudi Pro League match against Abha on Wednesday, September 9. The reason is connected to an incident late in the defeat to Al-Ittihad, when the Portuguese attacker was booked for a challenge on Richard Rios.

That yellow card was his fourth caution of the season, triggering an automatic one-match suspension under the Saudi Pro League’s competition regulations. His absence leaves Postecoglou without one of the team’s most productive attacking players at a particularly important moment.

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Match Date Opponent Felix’s Performance Match Result Aug. 15 Al Fateh ⚽ 1 Goal, 🟨 Yellow Card Won 3–0 Aug. 21 Al-Riyadh ⚽ 1 Goal Won 4–0 Aug. 25 Al-Ettifaq 🅰️ 2 Assists, 🟨 Yellow Card Won 3–2 Aug. 28 Al-Taawoun 🟨 Yellow Card Won 2–1 Sep. 5 Al-Ittihad 🟨 Yellow Card Lost 1–2

Felix has made an excellent start to life in Saudi Arabia, scoring against Al-Fateh and Al-Riyadh while providing two assists against Al-Ettifaq. He has now contributed two goals and two assists in the league, but his disciplinary record will force him to watch the Abha match from the sidelines.

The suspension was not the only frustration for Felix following the defeat. The forward appeared visibly angry with the officiating and declined to give reporters a full interview after the final whistle. Instead, the Portugal international delivered a cryptic message while walking past the media. “I won’t speak to you, because if I do, I’ll expose this league,” he said.

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