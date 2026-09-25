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Cole Palmer’s injury withdrawals frustrate Thomas Tuchel ahead of England clash vs Spain

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Thomas Tuchel and Cole Palmer.
© Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel and Cole Palmer.

Cole Palmer has become a recurring absentee for England under Thomas Tuchel, withdrawing from the squad injured for the second time since the German coach took charge, this time ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Nations League opener against Spain.

The Chelsea forward has now played in just two of the eight international camps called since Tuchel’s appointment at the start of 2025, and was left out of the World Cup squad entirely despite being available, adding to a pattern of missed opportunities even before this latest withdrawal.

Tuchel made clear his frustration with the pattern in his pre-match press conference. “For sure it’s a missed opportunity. It’s another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities,” he said.

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Palmer had racked up six goal involvements in his first seven matches of the season for Chelsea, which had earned him a recall for the Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czech Republic, and Croatia, before pulling out injured once again.

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Asked whether the issue was a case of managed workload rather than genuine injury, Tuchel rejected that framing outright. “He plays with discomfort and pain and cannot play on the highest level with discomfort and pain,” he said. “Chelsea informed us. That is my understanding. We’re not managing load“.

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Tuchel sends a message to his squad about commitment

Tuchel went further, using the moment to draw a line on what he expects from players called into his squad. “This is not an ‘international break’. It’s a competitive environment, where the players love to train and be together. That’s what we created. We will never compromise on that. We will never let this feeling creep in that the players don’t want to come. We focus on the guys who absolutely want to play for England,” he said, a pointed message as Palmer sits out yet another camp while Chelsea expects him back for their next match once the international break ends.

Palmer wasn’t the only player to withdraw from Tuchel’s original squad for this window, with Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, and Tino Livramento also pulling out.

England captain Harry Kane addressed the wave of absences when asked whether players were failing to prioritize international duty, pushing back on that idea.

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“Everyone is extremely proud to be an England player. Everyone has their own individual circumstances, physical situations, mental situations. That’s down to the player and coach to talk and sort out,” Kane said, adding that the squad’s focus remained on preparing at “the highest level” for a stretch of four games in 11 days.

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