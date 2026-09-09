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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Abha in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr return to Saudi Pro League action on Wednesday, looking to put their first defeat of the season behind them. The meeting with Abha comes with several selection questions for Ange Postecoglou, who must balance injuries and suspensions while trying to keep his side near the top of the table.

Al-Nassr has collected 12 points from its opening five league matches, while Abha has taken just one point and sits at the bottom of the standings. With the two teams arriving in completely different form, the focus will be on whether Postecoglou can make the right calls to restore momentum.

Ronaldo’s side started the campaign with four consecutive league victories before suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Al-Ittihad in the previous round. George Ilenikhena scored twice for the hosts, while Angelo Gabriel pulled one back, but Al-Nassr could not find a late equalizer despite sustained pressure.

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The result ended a four-match winning run but did little to change the overall picture of an impressive opening to the campaign. Al-Nassr has scored 13 goals and conceded only five in five league games, while both of its home fixtures have ended in victories.

MatchweekDateAl-Nassr’s OpponentScore / Result
Matchweek 1Aug 15, 2026Al-Fateh3–0 Win
Matchweek 2Aug 21, 2026Al-Riyadh SC4–0 Win
Matchweek 3Aug 25, 2026Al-Ettifaq3–2 Win
Matchweek 4Aug 28, 2026Al-Taawoun2–1 Win
Matchweek 5Sept 5, 2026Al-Ittihad1–2 Loss

The match therefore represents an excellent opportunity for Postecoglou’s side to respond. Abha has failed to win any of its opening five matches, losing four and drawing once, while scoring only four goals and conceding 11.

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MatchweekDateAbha’s OpponentScore / Result
Matchweek 1Aug 13, 2026Al-Hazem1–2 Loss
Matchweek 2Aug 22, 2026Al-Ahli0–4 Loss
Matchweek 3Aug 25, 2026Al-Khaleej1–1 Draw
Matchweek 4Aug 28, 2026Al-Fayha2–3 Loss
Matchweek 5Sept 4, 2026Al-Ettifaq0–1 Loss

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Abha?

Despite the recent defeat and the club’s selection issues, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start against Abha. The Portuguese superstar has scored twice in four league appearances this season and remains the focal point of an attack that has produced 13 goals.

Ronaldo is expected to be partnered in attack by Ayman, while Sadio Mane, Angelo Gabriel and Samu Costa should also retain their places. Joao Felix was initially expected to feature alongside Ronaldo, but his fourth yellow card of the season against Al-Ittihad means he is suspended for Wednesday’s match.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

That suspension is a significant blow given Felix’s strong start to his Al-Nassr career. The Portuguese attacker has recorded two goals and two assists in five league appearances, but will now watch from the sidelines as Ronaldo leads the attack.

Al-Nassr hit by triple blow

Postecoglou also has injury concerns. Kingsley Coman is expected to miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury during the defeat to Al-Ittihad, forcing him off after 60 minutes.

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Sultan Al-Ghannam is another absentee after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, while Inigo Martínez is also unavailable after sustaining a muscle problem alongside knee pain. Medical tests indicated that Martinez and Coman require at least seven days of rest, with both potentially targeting a return around Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite opener against Al Ain.

Kingsley Coman of team Al-Nassr FC during a game.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr during a game.

With Felix suspended and several players unavailable, Postecoglou will have to adjust his attacking and midfield combinations. Ronaldo’s presence provides valuable experience and goals as Al-Nassr tries to avoid consecutive setbacks.

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Al-Nassr vs Abha: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-3-3): Al-Aqidi; Boushal, Simakan, Al-Amri, Al-Najdi; Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa, Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo, Ayman.

Abha projected XI (4-3-3): Leon; Aljohani, Hindi, Gaari, Al-Zaid; Al-Qahtani, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Fahad; Fekir, Gory; Batshuayi.

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