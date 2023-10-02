This Philadelphia Union TV schedule will get you set to catch every game from Philly’s finest.

The Union were the 16th team in MLS when they joined in 2008.

Philadelphia Union TV Schedule

Philadelphia Union on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2008 (First Season 2010)

Stadium: Subaru Park

Manager: Jim Curtin

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2020)

Where Can I Watch the Philadelphia Union Match?

MLS Season Pass is the league’s exclusive streaming platform and has every league and playoff match. Games are available in English, Spanish, and French.

FOX and FS1 have a selection of national TV games throughout the season.

Watch Philadelphia Union on MLS Season Pass:

Fans had to hunt all over the place in 2023 for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock.

Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass, with some games also on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup has matches airing on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Philadelphia Union History

Soccer fans in Philly can thank, well, soccer fans in Philly for the existence of the Union. Supporters group the Sons of Ben (a reference to famous Philadelphian Ben Franklin) campaigned hard for a team starting in 2007, even attending MLS matches in nearby places like Washington D.C. Their efforts demonstrated the fan base was there to support a team.

The Union, named as a nod to American revolutionary history, kicked off in 2010. Their initial kits were modeled on the dark blue uniforms of the Continental Army. The club started play at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Eagles, with Sébastien Le Toux scoring the first goal in club history in a 3-2 win over D.C.

Philadelphia has made it to the MLS Cup Finals once, losing to LAFC in a shootout in 2022. However, they did win what would be considered a league title in most countries – the Supporters Shield for best overall record – in 2020. In addition, they’ve been runners-up three times in the U.S. Open Cup.

Subaru Park opened mid-season in 2010. Sitting on the banks of the Delaware River with picturesque views of the Commodore Barry Bridge, the venue offers one of the best vistas in American soccer. The stadium has hosted rugby on a regular basis, including the Collegiate Championship, the USA national team, and an English Premiership league match. The SheBelieves Cup and College Cup are major soccer events to have used the venue outside of MLS.

