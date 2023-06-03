Here are all of the details of where you can watch Leipzig vs Frankfurt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Leipzig vs Frankfurt WHAT DFB-Pokal WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Saturday, June 3, 2023

WHERE ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and Sling Orange plus Sling Sports Extra add-on STREAM WATCH NOW

With Sling Orange, watch Leipzig vs Frankfurt as well as the best of German soccer on your favorite devices including smart TVs, streaming devices, computer, tablet or phone.

Leipzig vs Frankfurt pits two sides with recent cup final histories against one another. Leipzig made the final in 2019, 2021, and 2022, winning last year’s edition. Frankfurt appeared in back-to-back DFB-Pokal finals in 2017 and 2018, winning the latter. Both sides had strong Bundesliga campaigns, finishing in the top half. Leipzig finished third and will be headed to the Champions League. Frankfurt just missed out on a European place for 2023/24 finishing seventh, after winning the 2022 Europa League.

Photo credit: Imago / Getty Images