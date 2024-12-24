Inter Miami, the MLS club that has made waves with high-profile signings like Lionel Messi, faces a tantalizing yet challenging prospect: the reunion of the iconic “MSN” trio—Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez. While the possibility of bringing Neymar to Miami remains alive, practical hurdles and timing could delay the dream lineup.

After an early exit from the MLS playoffs and the departure of coach Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami is charting a bold course for 2025. The appointment of Javier Mascherano as the new head coach signals a fresh start. With Messi as the cornerstone of the team, the Herons are keen to strengthen their roster for challenges like the FIFA Club World Cup.

Among the moves in progress, the transfer of Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution has freed up a Designated Player (DP) slot. This opens the door for a marquee addition, and Neymar has emerged as a potential target.

Ultimate dilemma: Neymar now or in summer?

Neymar’s journey to Miami is far from straightforward, however. The Brazilian superstar, currently contracted to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, has faced a turbulent year. After a €90 million transfer from PSG in 2023, he has been plagued by injuries, including a serious ligament tear sustained during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

Al-Hilal reportedly considers the Brazilian veteran integral to their ambitions, particularly for their upcoming 2025 Club World Cup campaign. The Saudi club’s significant financial investment and their reliance on Neymar for international success make it unlikely they will part ways with him easily.

Despite this, Inter Miami remains optimistic. Reports suggest club co-owner Jorge Mas and the Herons’ management team still view Neymar as a realistic target. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Miami could launch an official bid in January or wait until after the Club World Cup next summer.

Messi’s Wish and the MSN Legacy

Lionel Messi, Neymar’s close friend and former Barcelona teammate, has reportedly expressed his desire to reunite with the Brazilian. Their time at Barcelona, alongside Luis Suarez, created one of soccer’s most formidable attacking forces. Together, the MSN trio delivered the Champions League title in 2015 and countless unforgettable moments.

What’s more, Luis Suarez, who joined Inter Miami in 2023, is set to remain with the team for another year. A Neymar transfer would complete the reunion and potentially reignite the chemistry that made MSN legendary. However, financial and logistical obstacles loom large.