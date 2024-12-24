Kylian Mbappé‘s transition to Real Madrid has not been without its challenges, leaving many fans surprised given his remarkable achievements with PSG and the French national team. The move, which has been highly anticipated, has had a more difficult start than expected for both the player and the club. This has led to some concerns regarding the player’s ability to deliver on expectations.

In a recent interview, Mbappé admitted to hitting rock bottom after missing a penalty in a match against Athletic Bilbao. “In the Bilbao game, I hit rock bottom when I missed a penalty,” Mbappé confessed.

“That was the moment to analyze that I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality.” This significant event seems to have served as a turning point for the young player. His honesty in acknowledging a low point illustrates his self-awareness and commitment to self-improvement.

Mbappé also highlighted improved integration within the Real Madrid team: “We know each other better now; my arrival changed many things,” he explained. “As the manager (Carlo Ancelotti) said, my adaptation is over. I feel better; you can see on the field that I’m more integrated with my teammates.“ This indicates that he has overcome some of the initial challenges associated with adapting to a new environment and is building a stronger rapport with his teammates.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Mbappé expressed his determination to deliver even better performances: “I can do much more. For 2025, I want many more games like today’s,” he declared confidently. This clearly showcases his intent to improve on his performance and meet the high expectations surrounding him.

Fan impatience and Ancelotti’s warning

Despite his recent positive comments, Mbappé’s inconsistent form at Real Madrid has caused some impatience among fans. This has led to the manager, Carlo Ancelotti, issuing a warning to the young player. The manager’s warning suggests a need for greater consistency from the French star. This is a common occurrence when such high-value players join a new club.

Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid generated immense anticipation and placed immense pressure on the player. The pressure to perform at the highest level, especially with such a legendary club, can take some time to adapt to. The high expectations, coupled with the inevitable adjustment period to a new team, have contributed to his recent inconsistency.

The club and its fans will be hoping that his comments indicate that he is on the path to achieving his full potential. The club will be looking for him to deliver on his significant potential.