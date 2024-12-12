AC Milan’s impressive run of form in the Champions League has come at a high cost, as recent injuries to Christian Pulisic, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Alvaro Morata threaten to disrupt their momentum. These setbacks, combined with an existing injury crisis, leave the Rossoneri facing significant challenges as the year comes to a close.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been pivotal for AC Milan this season, with eight goals and six assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. However, his stellar campaign has been temporarily derailed by a calf injury sustained during a 2-1 loss to Atalanta on December 8.

Medical tests revealed a low-grade lesion of the soleus muscle in his right calf. Reports from Sky Italia and Milannews confirm that the American will be sidelined for the remainder of 2024. He is targeting a return for the Supercoppa semifinal against Juventus in Riyadh on January 3, the Rossoneri’s first match of 2025. The injury forced Pulisic to miss the recent Champions League match against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade), a game in which Milan secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Loftus-Cheek and Morata join injury list

The clash against Crvena Zvezda brought further bad news as Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alvaro Morata both exited the match within minutes of each other due to injuries. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a key figure in Milan’s midfield, suffered a lesion to his right biceps femoris muscle (a part of the hamstring). The injury forced his substitution in the 28th minute, with Samuel Chukwueze coming on in his place.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Loftus-Cheek’s condition is more severe than initially feared. He is expected to be out for several weeks, with a reassessment scheduled in 7-10 days to determine his recovery timeline. To make matters worse, just a minute after his injury, Alvaro Morata also required substitution following a fall that caused discomfort in his adductor region.

Tests revealed an elongation trauma but fortunately ruled out a lesion. While his injury is less severe than Loftus-Cheek’s, the Spaniard is expected to miss upcoming Serie A matches against Genoa and Hellas Verona. However, he could potentially return for Paulo Fonseca’s side’s final match of the year against Roma on December 29.

These setbacks add to an already lengthy injury list for AC Milan, which includes Alessandro Florenzi, Ismael Bennacer, Luka Jovic, Noah Okafor, and the aforementioned Christian Pulisic. The mounting absences leave Milan’s squad stretched thin, particularly in attack and midfield.

How will Milan navigate difficult period?

AC Milan must navigate a congested schedule with depleted resources. In Serie A, they aim to maintain their title challenge, while the Supercoppa semifinal against Juventus looms large in early January. The injuries to Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, and Morata highlight the physical toll of competing at the highest level, underscoring the need for squad depth and resilience.