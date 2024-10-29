RB Leipzig Managing Director Johann Plenge, who has been with the club since it was in the fifth tier of German soccer, has opened up about the possibility of Bundesliga clubs playing league games abroad in a revealing new interview.

Ask any fan of a Bundesliga club which league is most likely to play league games abroad, and the guaranteed answer is either La Liga, Premier League, or both. Mention the Bundesliga in that same conversation, and you’ll get an avalanche of reasons why the German league will never play overseas.

So, when the 39-year-old RB Leipzig executive addressed the topic last week, Plenge told World Soccer Talk, “I don’t see it [happening] in the near future, no.”

However, he didn’t rule it out from happening in the long term.

He said, “Never say no to anything. In the end, this is important, football has to develop its product the way the fans would like to have it. The fan is in the center of everything, and if the majority of the fans would like to adopt a format, or talk about where cup finals should take place, these are discussions you would have to be open for.”

Bundesliga playing overseas? More work needs to be done first

Plenge prefaced the surprise comment by mentioning all of the steps that need to happen before the possibility of playing games overseas.

“For us in Germany, [having games played overseas] is not a discussion we need to have at the moment. We have to have easier discussions such as how we can improve our product, strengthen the relationship with foreign broadcasters, etc. I think this is three, four, or five steps too far [ahead], but we should focus on the next immediate steps first. [For example], the tender of the Bundesliga is currently running.

“So we have to do our homework first there before we can talk about having Bundesliga matches somewhere out of Germany or even out of Europe.”

Plenge’s frank comments received some pushback from reporters.

Plenge reiterated, “I think [playing games overseas] should not be the discussion we’re having next season or the next two, three or four years. How performance will look like in ten or fifteen years, I would leave it up to the fans about how they would like to have it. The Bundesliga has to structure the competition the way the fans want it.

“We would not say categorically no to whatever the fans would like to have the structure and location of where to play Bundesliga matches.”

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Bundesliga’s next international media rights deal

A telltale sign of where the Bundesliga’s head is at is the recent signing of a deal with Relevent Sports, the agency that is trying to bring La Liga games to the United States, who also work closely with the English Football League and UEFA Champions League. For instance, it’s no secret that there have been several reports about the possibility of EFL and Champions League games being played in the United States in the future, so the link up with Relevent is clear.

Relevent is the common thread that binds them all together. Not only that but Relevent will be handling the Bundesliga’s marketing and communications in the United States. That may mean a new broadcaster in the future, but it could open the door for games being played stateside too.

“[The Bundesliga clubs] have some great stories to tell. We have to tell and distribute them properly. This is what the Bundesliga is doing at the moment. We just had the Relevent deal in place for the Americas. We think this will help the Bundesliga to grow. We have to be more than brave to try out new things.”

Plenge discussed innovation in the Bundesliga and how an example of this was the RB Leipzig bodycam that was used during last summer’s friendly versus Aston Villa, as well as in a training session during preparations for a Champions League match last week.

RB Leipzig blazes a trail

RB Leipzig is among one of a small group of innovative, forward-thinking Bundesliga clubs that are pushing the envelope in Germany.

As Plenge explained, “The conversations we do have with Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen and Frankfurt, they’re very driven about the future of how we can innovate the Bundesliga. There are some clubs that are the frontrunners of these conversations, and we want to be part of these.

“But the others who are not the drivers, they are open to discuss and to hear. And then we have to evaluate the impact for the fan and the commercial impact.”

Overall, Germany itself appears to be struggling with half of the country wanting transformative change, while the other half wants to remain traditional. For instance, many of the country’s government offices still use fax machines, which is just one example of many of the excessive bureaucracy in Germany.

At the same time, Germany has been seen as one of the most innovative countries in the world. It’s this clash between tradition and innovation that appears to be happening in the Bundesliga too. For now, though, the ultimate decision about playing games overseas rests with the supporters of Bundesliga clubs. It’s not going to be happening anytime soon, but the fact that the conversation is even happening is a big leap (forward or backward, depending on your viewpoint) for German football.

Photo: Imago