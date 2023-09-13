Offside decisions are regularly some of the most debated topics when it comes to the sport of soccer. After all, these calls by referees can come down to mere millimeters on the pitch. This means that exciting and important goals can, and tend to be, chalked off for minuscule infractions. FIFA, with help from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), is looking at ways to fix this.

As reported by Marca, FIFA president Gianni Infantino is looking to promote a more attacking game. This could include implementing new rules to limit offside decisions. Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is currently working for FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development. The Frenchman has previously submitted a new idea regarding offside rules to IFAB.

FIFA in favor of new offside rule

According to Wenger, a player would no longer be offside as long as any part of their body is in line with the opposing last defender. This is a drastic difference from current rules. Players now have to keep their entire body (except arms) behind or level with the last defender in line.

The proposed rule change has intrigued Infantino. FIFA’s president previously revealed that the sport would consider a rule change regarding offside. “The offside rule has evolved over the last 100 years and we are now discussing it again,” Infantino proclaimed a few years ago.

“We are looking to see if we can make the offside rule better, not because of VAR but because we want to foster offensive football.”

Total amount of VAR reviews may stay the same

Soccer fans currently have varied opinions on the use of VAR. Some say nitpicking every detail kills the flow and passion of matches. Others, however, just want referees to make the correct decision in games no matter what. Nevertheless, the implementation of VAR certainly varies depending on the league and the people involved.

The aforementioned news outlet claims that there are an average of four VAR offside reviews each game. Under the new proposed rules, these lengthy VAR calls could be cut in half. However, assuming a move is made, players would then try to stretch the rules in their favor. This would create similar issues to what is already in place.

While VAR interruptions may not make a significant change under the proposed rule, there will certainly be more goals each game. This is something that Infantino wants. The potential offside rule change is already being tested by FIFA at the moment.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images