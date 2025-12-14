Trending topics:
Comments

Report: Carlo Ancelotti set clear negotiations with CBF ahead his future with Brazil beyond 2026 World Cup

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

After several years of poor performances, Brazil decided to make a strong bet on Carlo Ancelotti, bringing him to his first professional experience managing a national team. Amid uncertainty, the Italian managed to bring the Verde-Amarela back to life, imposing a clear attacking style and restoring defensive stability. In light of this, the coach has taken the first step to clarify his future after the 2026 World Cup.

According to Rodrigo Mattos in UOL Esporte, Carlo Ancelotti has initiated talks with the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) to discuss his professional future. The Italian coach reportedly seeks to extend his contract beyond the 2026 World Cup, aiming for it to last until the 2030 World Cup. Moreover, he shows a willingness to maintain his current annual salary of €10 million.

While logic might suggest that Ancelotti’s future would depend on Brazil‘s performance in the 2026 World Cup, the UOL Esporte report claims that the CBF is quite open to negotiating an early extension of his contract until 2030. With this, Brazil showcase that the sporting project is not short-term, but rather that progressive growth is expected with young players such as Estevao joining the national team.

Ancelotti forces a bold roster transformation, redefining Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti has managed to carry out a true transformation with Brazil, making defensive stability a clear priority. With the double pivot of Bruno Guimarães and Casemiro, the national team has built an imposing defensive base in which Marquinhos and Gabriel emerge as key figures. In addition, Wesley and Vitinho have emerged as options at right-back, composing a renovated defense that promises to mark a difference.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

Not only has defensive stability improved, but offensive freedom has once again taken center stage for Brazil. With Raphinha, Estevao, Vinícius, and Rodrygo, they have found great versatility in attack, as they can move across the entire front line, making them quite unpredictable. Moreover, João Pedro and Matheus Cunha are establishing themselves as the main strikers looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, giving the national team a completely renewed image.

Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar’s return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

Carlo Ancelotti sets record straight on Neymar's return to Brazil after 2026 World Cup draw

Due to his clear focus on youth, Carlo Ancelotti appears to be sidelining some veteran players who are eyeing a ‘last dance’ at the 2026 World Cup. Both Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva have expressed their desire to remain in contention for the national team. However, the rise of young talents excelling in Europe limits their chances of making the roster, prompting the coach to prioritize the sporting project over securing spots for established stars.

