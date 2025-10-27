Vinicius opens up to Real Madrid fans after confrontation with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona in El Clásico win

Vinicius Junior found himself at the center of controversy once again after Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory over FC Barcelona in El Clásico. The Brazilian winger clashed with Lamine Yamal and several Barcelona players after the final whistle, but later addressed the incident with a message to Real Madrid fans.

Yamal’s comments about Real Madrid earlier in the week had already added fuel to the fire, setting the tone for a heated matchup. The tension carried into the postgame scenes, when several Madrid players, particularly captain Dani Carvajal, mocked the 18-year-old for his remarks and the result.

TV cameras caught Vinicius confronting Yamal directly after the final whistle. The Brazilian appeared to tell him, “You talk too much,” while gesturing with his hands like a talking mouth, a gesture the Barcelona youngster clearly didn’t appreciate.

Yamal invited Vinicius to continue the exchange in the locker room, but both players were separated and escorted off the field. What should have been a moment of celebration for Real Madrid, who struggled to win any Clásicos last season, ended with an unnecessary dose of drama between two of the game’s brightest stars.

Lamine Yamal is escorted off the pitch as Vinicius Junior gestures towards him.

Vinicius’ message to Real Madrid fans

Vinicius had been one of Madrid’s top performers on the night before being substituted in the 72nd minute for Rodrygo. Still, his reaction toward coach Xabi Alonso and his post-match confrontation with Yamal overshadowed his otherwise strong display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Xabi Alonso sends clear message to Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid star’s angry reaction to substitution

After the match, Vinicius spoke to the media, delivering a more composed message aimed at calming the situation: “A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to Bernabeu and supported us passionately. This is how the Clásico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that’s not always possible.“

The Brazilian closed with a note of humility and sportsmanship. “We didn’t want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that’s how it was today. Hala Madrid,” the Brazilian stated.