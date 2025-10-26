Trending topics:
Julián Álvarez to stay at Atlético Madrid? Simeone addresses contract talks amid exit rumors

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Julián Álvarez has found himself at the center of attention, not because of his performances, but due to growing reports suggesting a possible departure from Atlético Madrid. With new rumors now pointing toward a contract renewal, head coach Diego Simeone has addressed the Argentine star’s situation.

Despite spending more than $200 million in the 2025 summer transfer window, Atlético Madrid have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 season. Los Colchoneros sit fifth in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and have recorded one win and two defeats in the Champions League, just a point away from falling out of the playoff zone.

In Sunday’s press conference, Simeone was asked about Álvarez’s future and provided a clear update on the player: “I don’t get involved in contract matters, but the club knows what it has to manage for the good of the team and the institution. I see Julián as absolutely committed — the other day he could have scored twice against Arsenal, in the only two chances where the team managed to create real danger in the opponent’s half.

The Argentine coach also praised Álvarez’s attitude, expressing optimism ahead of the upcoming match against Real Betis. “I always expect the best from him. I see him motivated, happy, and committed. Hopefully tomorrow he can have a great game,” Simeone stated.

Julian Alvarez celebrates with Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid.

Julian Alvarez celebrates with Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid.

Last season, Álvarez established himself as one of Atlético Madrid’s brightest stars, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists in 57 appearances. However, it was also his first campaign in Europe without winning a trophy. The 25-year-old has made a strong start this season with seven goals and three assists in 11 games, but the team must respond quickly to avoid another trophyless year, and potentially losing one of its key players.

Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski’s attitude

see also

Report: Barcelona eye Juventus star on free transfer amid concerns over Lewandowski's attitude

Álvarez’s agent addresses exit rumors

With a €500 million release clause, reports have linked Álvarez with a move to FC Barcelona ahead of the 2026-27 season, amid claims that he’s frustrated by Atlético’s struggles to compete for titles. Other rumors have suggested that the Argentine forward rejected a contract extension offer from the club.

Amid the speculation, Álvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo stepped in to set the record straight. “None of what has been written is true — they’re just fanciful speculations,” Hidalgo told Calciomercato.it when asked about his client’s future, bringing some calm to the Spanish side.

