serie a
USMNT’s Weston McKennie left without coach with Tudor’s dismissal: How many managers have Juventus fired lately?

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Valerio Pennicino/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of Juventus FC and Igor Tudor.

Juventus kicked off the 2025-26 season with high hopes following improvements to their roster, yet they find themselves struggling, winless in eight straight games and far from the top of the standings. In response, the club has parted ways with coach Igor Tudor, leaving Weston McKennie without a crucial supporter. Tudor’s exit marks another addition to the Bianconeri’s revolving door of coaches in recent years, underscoring a significant issue within the organization.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the Men’s First Team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” the team stated on its website. Tudor’s tenure lasted only 24 games, marking him as the official coach, no acting coach, with the fewest games managed before termination.

Following Igor Tudor’s dismissal, six coaches have taken the helm at Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo, Paolo Montero (acting), Thiago Motta, and the recently ousted Croatian coach. Remarkably, only Allegri enjoyed a long tenure, spanning 2,861 days across two terms, underscoring the club’s struggle with maintaining a cohesive sports strategy and clear direction.

Weston McKennie faces uncertainty following Tudor’s dismissal, which has left a significant impact on his playing time. As a key figure for the USMNT star, McKennie consistently featured in lineups, either as a starter or sub. With his contract set to expire at season’s end and no clear renewal plan, the front office might opt not to renew, casting doubt on his future.

Juventus star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie of Juventus Turin runs with the ball.

Who will be Juventus’ acting coach after Igor Tudor’s dismissal?

After Juventus dismissed Igor Tudor as head coach, the team swiftly appointed Massimo Brambilla, the Juven Next Gen coach, to lead the squad in the interim. Although he lacks extensive elite-level experience, he might hold the reins for several months while the front office searches for a permanent successor. In the ongoing quest to fill the top spot, two prominent candidates have emerged as frontrunners in the discussion.

see also

According to Fabrizio Romano, General Manager Damien Comolli has set his sights on Luciano Spalletti and Raffaele Palladino to helm the team. As free agents, both coaches are viable options for Juventus to pursue during the current season. However, Spalletti, with his track record of winning Serie A titles, especially resonates with fans as the preferred choice.

