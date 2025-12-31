Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid reportedly shift focus to Premier League and Bundesliga to reinforce the defensive line

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Kylian Mbappé has firmly established himself as Real Madrid’s undisputed leader, spearheading the team’s offense and making a decisive impact. However, the squad still grapples with significant defensive issues, as Éder Militão deals with a serious injury and Dean Huijsen has yet to shine. Consequently, the Spanish side is targeting reinforcements for the defense, prioritizing a star from the Premier League and a standout player from the Bundesliga.

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate had emerged as clear candidates to reinforce Real Madrid’s defensive line. However, both Frenchmen have been ruled out due to their high salary demands, Diario AS reports.

According to BILD, Nico Schlotterbeck has become a priority target for Real Madrid, with his potential exit from Borussia Dortmund valued at €60 million. Alongside the Bundesliga defender, Marc Guéhi has joined the Spanish side’s list of priorities, as he would be available as a free agent from Crystal Palace at the end of the season. However, both players are also being closely monitored by Barcelona.

While Schlotterbeck and Guéhi are Real Madrid’s primary defensive targets, neither player has reached an agreement to join the team for the 2026–27 season. However, securing the Englishman’s transfer seems more feasible, as no transfer fee is necessary, allowing negotiations to commence freely in January 2026. Furthermore, he reportedly considers Los Blancos his ideal destination, where he would join Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Crystal Palace&#039;s Marc Guéhi and Borussia Dortmund&#039;s Nico Schlotterbeck

Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace and Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund.

Not only Guehi or Schlotterbeck: Real Madrid also eye midfield move

Throughout the season, coach Xabi Alonso has failed to show real solidity in midfield. While Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler have managed to shine in attack, neither has been able to organize the play, making the absence of Luka Modrić or Toni Kroos completely evident. Because of this, Real Madrid are not only focused on strengthening their defensive line but are also reportedly looking to reinforce the midfield.

Kylian Mbappe suffers unexpected setback: Real Madrid star could miss Supercopa clash vs. Atletico Madrid due to injury

see also

Kylian Mbappe suffers unexpected setback: Real Madrid star could miss Supercopa clash vs. Atletico Madrid due to injury

According to José Félix Díaz of Diario AS, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit has become one of Real Madrid’s priorities, as the coaching staff highly values his ability to control the game. In fact, the Netherlands national team coach, Ronald Koeman, has stated that his playing style resembles that of Pedri, praising his turns, use of both feet, and vision. For that reason, his arrival could be quite costly, as he is valued at €60 million, reports The Athletic.

