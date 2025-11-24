Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly set to sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate in January

Kylian Mbappé has been shining in the 2025-26 season, but Real Madrid have yet to fully take off and establish themselves as one of the world’s top teams. Looking to spark a major shift in the second half of the campaign, Los Blancos are now reportedly set to sign one of Lionel Messi’s Argentina national-team teammates in the January transfer window.

Despite sitting atop La Liga and ranking among the top eight teams in the Champions League table, reports have surfaced about growing frustration from Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars over Xabi Alonso’s management and leadership. With discontent in the locker room, the coach is preparing a bold move to double down on young talent, mirroring the approach he used at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Argentine insider Gastón Edul, Real Madrid are set to bring back Argentina’s rising star Nico Paz after informing both Como 1907 and the player of their decision. The midfielder left Los Blancos’ academy for Italian side Como in 2024, and following his breakout performances, he is now set to return after a year and a half abroad.

In August 2024, shortly after Cesc Fàbregas led Como back to Serie A, the club signed Nico Paz from Real Madrid for €6 million, with the Spanish giants retaining 50% of a future sell-on clause. The deal also included three separate buy-back options for Madrid to reclaim the Argentine midfielder.

Nico Paz of Como 1907.

The first option of €8 million in summer 2025 has already expired. The next two allow Real Madrid to re-sign Paz for €9 million in summer 2026 and €10 million in summer 2027. With the initial clause no longer valid, Madrid will pay Como €9 million in January to recover their 50% stake and add Paz to the first-team roster for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Ahead of the Juventus match in October, Alonso had already praised Paz’s development at Como: “I watched the match against Juventus. Como played a very well-executed and well-planned game under Cesc. We’re focused on our own work. Nico Paz, not just this season — his time there last season was very smart, the club he joined, the coach he had, and how he’s developing… His future? This isn’t the time to talk about it,” the coach manager said in a press conference.

Paz’s exponential rise over recent seasons

With no place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, Nico Paz made the bold decision to continue his career at Como. Under Cesc Fàbregas, the Argentine midfielder quickly emerged as the team’s standout player, drawing interest not only from major European clubs but also from the Argentina national team.

Paz made his Argentina debut in October 2024 against Bolivia and made an immediate impact, registering an assist to Lionel Messi in just 17 minutes. With Como, the team finished 10th in Serie A, much closer to the European spots than the relegation battle.

After earning more call-ups with Argentina, Paz has continued his strong form in the 2025-26 season, tallying 5 goals and 4 assists in 13 games so far, with Como currently sitting seventh and in position to qualify for the Conference League. Losing Paz for the second half of the season would be a significant blow for Como, but a major boost for Mbappé and Real Madrid as they look to reinforce a squad still adjusting to Xabi Alonso’s methodology.