Vinicius Jr receives a stern warning about his contract renewal from a former Real Madrid Champions League winner

In recent games, Vinicius Jr has been at the center of conversations, though not primarily for his performance level. Tensions seemed to rise between him and coach Xabi Alonso. Although they have since resolved this issue, his contract renewal with Real Madrid continues to stir controversy. A former Champions League winner with the team has issued a strong warning about the Brazilian’s reported salary expectations.

“Real Madrid have been managing salaries very well over the last decade… If he expects to be paid like Mbappé, I think he’s mistaken. He has to have a high salary because he came for free and because Madrid didn’t pay a transfer fee for him… There’s no need to look for rivalry in this sense, who’s going to be better paid. If you’re happy, stay, and if not, look for a new life outside the club,” 1997-98 Champions League winner Predrag Mijatović said, via Cadena SER.

According to reports from Spanish media, Vinicius Junior aims to earn a salary comparable to Kylian Mbappe’s. He reportedly believes his achievements, such as being a Ballon d’Or candidate and a team leader for several years, justify this expectation. Although the team appears willing to negotiate, it seems unlikely they will match the Frenchman’s salary. If Vinicius insists on a higher salary, his future with the team could be at risk, as they might consider letting him go.

Not only did Sergio Ramos, but also Cristiano Ronaldo, lose the battle over their contract renewals with Real Madrid due to high salary expectations. Although both players achieved legendary status and became icons in their positions, the front office prioritized financial stability and locker room balance. As a result, both left the team, underscoring the team’s priority: No one is bigger than the club. For this reason, a standoff with the Brazilian could end with the same result.

How are Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid contract renewal talks progressing?

Since Kylian Mbappe arrived at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior’s prominence in the lineup has clearly declined. Although both stars seem to have an excellent relationship, the Brazilian has had to adjust to the Frenchman’s presence, altering his offensive impact and moving away from the scoring role that elevated him to global stardom. While reports suggest that he remains eager to stay with the team, the talks have reportedly not progressed as expected.

As reported by Diario AS, Vinicius and Real Madrid engaged in productive negotiations for a renewal agreement extending until 2030, with a proposed salary of approximately €18 million per season. These discussions were held to conclude after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. However, the talks abruptly halted, and no new date has been set. Despite this pause, both parties emphasize that the negotiations are merely delayed, not terminated.