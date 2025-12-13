Trending topics:
LA LIGA
Comments

Video: Xabi Alonso mocked by Barcelona fans at Camp Nou amid Real Madrid firing rumors

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid.
Xabi Alonso, head coach of Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso is going through a difficult stretch in his first season as head coach of Real Madrid, with disappointing performances and results that have put his future in charge into question. In that context, Barcelona fans openly mocked the situation.

This Saturday, Los Blaugranas earned an important 2–0 victory over Osasuna at Camp Nou, a result that allowed them to remain at the top of the La Liga standings. Amid the celebrations over their team’s strong form, Catalan fans made reference to what is happening with their biggest rival.

“Xabi stay, Xabi stay,” Barcelona fans chanted from the stands at Camp Nou during the match against Osasuna. The chant, clearly delivered with irony, reflects the current perception surrounding Alonso: that his time at Real Madrid has been harmful to the team. That explains why Barcelona supporters would like his tenure to last as long as possible.

At the moment, Real Madrid are a considerable distance from the top of the La Liga standings. With Saturday’s win, Hansi Flick’s side extended its lead to seven points, although Los Blancos could cut the gap to four with a victory on Sunday against Deportivo Alaves. However, they are also at serious risk of losing second place, as Villarreal sit just one point behind with a game in hand.

El Clasico was the turning point for Real Madrid and Barcelona

The current situation of the two Spanish giants would have seemed unthinkable just a month and a half ago. On October 26, Real Madrid earned a solid 2–1 victory over Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, consolidating their lead in La Liga at the time and showing performances that pointed toward a smooth path to success.

Jurgen Klopp to replace Xabi Alonso as Kylian Mbappe’s coach at Real Madrid? Red Bull CEO breaks silence with strong claim about ex-Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp to replace Xabi Alonso as Kylian Mbappe’s coach at Real Madrid? Red Bull CEO breaks silence with strong claim about ex-Liverpool boss

Since then, everything has changed for both teams. Barcelona won their next seven league matches and now sit atop the table, while Real Madrid have won only two of their last six La Liga games. Including UEFA Champions League play, the numbers are even worse: three wins, three draws, and three losses over their last nine matches.

What will happen with Xabi Alonso?

Poor results have cast serious doubt over Xabi Alonso’s future. For weeks, rumors have circulated about a possible firing if results do not take a dramatic turn soon. So far, however, those speculations have not materialized.

In fact, last week it was rumored that Alonso’s continuity depended on the Champions League match against Manchester City. Real Madrid lost that game 2–1 at home, and ultimately nothing happened with the coach, although the rumors have not stopped.

Real Madrid TV Schedule: Watch Los Blancos on TV

Real Madrid TV Schedule: Watch Los Blancos on TV

In that context, several players from the squad have publicly voiced their support for Xabi Alonso. “We are 100% behind our coach,” Jude Bellingham said this week, according to ESPN. “It’s a difficult moment for us and for Xabi as well, things aren’t going our way. After my goal I went to hug him because I wanted to show that we are together and that we support our coach,Rodrygo explained.

